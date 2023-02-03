Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Look for Bones Hyland or Bruce Brown to start at point guard.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) officially active Monday
The Milwaukee Bucks officially cleared Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) to play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo has been managing his knee condition all season, and it won't keep him out of tonight's game against the Blazers. He has a $12,200 salary on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo is projected for...
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers listed LeBron James (ankle) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James has been managing his ankle injury for most of the season at this point, and it would seem like he will be able to suit up against the Thunder on Tuesday. With Anthony Davis perhaps also making his return, James will be eying another playoff berth.
Alex Caruso (foot) ruled out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Caruso entered the day with a questionable tag due to left midfoot soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action due to the ailment. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Memphis.
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Denver on Saturday. Expect Aaron Holiday to see an increased role with Young sidelined. Young is averaging...
Bones Hyland (illness) available Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hyland was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise - even after being a late add to the injury report. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. In 42 games...
Marcus Morris ejected for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris has been ejected Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Morris was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter, and after having words with one of the officials, he was subsequently ejected from the game. Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should see more work with Morris unavailable.
Warriors' Kevon Looney playing with second unit Monday
The Golden State Warriors did not include Kevon Looney in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Looney will take a seat Monday as the Warriors opt to go with Jonathan Kuminga in the starting unit. Looney is projected to score 25.2 fantasy points against the Thunder,...
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Valanciunas suffered a right knee injury and will not return to Saturday's clash with the Lakers. Valanciunas will finish Saturday's game with 18 points, 5 assists, and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes...
Suns' Devin Booker (groin) to make return versus Nets Monday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (groin) will play in Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker has yet to play since the start of the New Year after suffering a groin injury towards the end of December, but he will make his 2023 debut tonight as the Suns take on the Nets. Booker is likely to have a minutes limit in his return.
McKinley Wright starting for Mavericks on Monday
Dallas Mavericks guard McKinley Wright will start Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks are in a state of flux. Luka Doncic is still sidelined with a right heel contusion, and more notably, the team acquired Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks. The latter two are gone, and the former hasn't yet been cleared to play. As a result, Wright will start.
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
Vlatko Cancar starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Aaron Gordon is sidelined due to a sprained left ankle, and as a result, Cancar will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
