Red Bank, NJ

Red Bank Zoning Board Carries Digital Billboard Proposal to April

By E. Scott Wingerter
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Zoning Board held a hybrid (online and in-person), meeting last night with the primary discussion on a proposal from Outfront Media LLC, a publicly traded company (NYSE symbol: “OUT”), to replace two, non-conforming billboards.

These billboards are seen as you come south over Cooper’s Bridge from Middletown in what has been called the gateway into Red Bank.

The 187 Riverside Avenue site is a former gas station that has been closed for several years, the underground gas tanks removed and has been considered an eyesore by the borough.

Red Bank has a restriction all billboards in any zone within the borough, but this particular signage was “grandfathered” in many years before the ban took place.

Jennifer Krimko, Outfront’s attorney, said that in prior discussions with borough attorney Kevin Kennedy, they agreed there are complicated issues and that, “The issues are complicated primarily based on the way your ordinances are organized, and some of the provisions of your ordinance.”

Krimko testified that of the two billboards; one roof-mounted billboard has been removed and the remaining ground-mounted billboard would be replaced by a single digital billboard using the latest lighted-emitting diode (LED) technology.

John Antal, District Manager for NJ with Outfront Media stated that he manages all aspects of the business that, “…includes sales, real estate, operations, graphic design and marketing. As it relates to (the issues), tonight, I direct the market's modernization of existing billboards.”

Billboard – Current & Proposed Changes

Current height: 22 feet (from the ground up)
Proposed: 40 feet (from the ground up)
Current “Face” of Billboard Ad: approximately 480 square feet
Proposed "Face": 11.5 feet in height, and 39 feet in width, approximately 450 square feet
The old support structure would be replaced with a new single steel support pole

Digital Billboard LED Technology

8 ad messages, with each message displayed for a minimum of 15 seconds and would change every 8 seconds, instantaneously
All technical aspects are handled through the Internet
If the billboard experiences an extreme problem, the graphics would automatically be shut down

“Lighting (of the graphic), is auto-adjusted to change with the natural light conditions around it. When it becomes darker outside, it automatically dims down,” said Outfront Media District Manager Antal.

NJ Department of Transportation (DOT) Billboard Regulations

No Motion
No Video
No Animation
No Flashing
No Illusion of Movement

Benefits to Red Bank

If digital ad space is available on the billboard, Outfront Media offers to display timely messages for free.

When questioned by a Board member about open ad space, Antal said, “That typically, 10% to 15% of space is open.” These messages include:

Emergency Messaging (ex., Amber/Silver Alerts)
NJ State of Emergency Announcements
Public Service Announcements (ex., Make a Wish Foundation)
Borough Events (Oysterfest, Town Lighting)

It was not questioned on who would pay for the development of these digital ads.

Outfront Media Billboard Market Share in Red Bank

Of the 25 billboards located throughout Red Bank, Outboard Media owns 22.

When asked by Board member Ray Mass if Outdoor Media had future plans on not converting their static (non-moving), billboards to digital, attorney Krimko said, “We’re not committing to that.”

Bob Zuckerman, Executive Director of the Red Bank RiverCenter asked “What percentage of the 93 advertisers of the digital billboards in NJ are either regional or national advertisers?”

Anatal replied, “Typically that number is 30%,” confirming that 70% are local advertisers.

Due to time limitation set by the Zoning Board, this billboard issue was carried over to the April 20 meeting.

Showroom Addition Approved

In other business, the Board approved the construction of a 234 square foot showroom for Morris Plate Glass, 32 North Bridge Avenue.

To read the entire agenda, click HERE.

To watch a video of the meeting, courtesy of Suzanne Viscomi, click HERE.

The next Zoning Board meeting is scheduled for February 16.

