Pequannock Township, NJ

Boys Basketball: Pequannock Bounces Hanover Park from the MCT, 87-71

 4 days ago

PEQUANNOCK, NJ -- The Hanover Park boys basketball team was eliminated from the Morris County Tournament with an 87-71 loss to Pequannock in the round-of-16 on Thursday night.

Hanover Park (9-10) came out blazing and took a 28-21 lead after one quarter, but Pequannock (14-3) came back to take a four-point halftime lead, then outscored the Hornets, 26-17, in the third quarter.

Alex Reyes led 13th-seeded Hanover Park with 22 points, Chris Smith scored 15 and Anthony Reyes tossed in 10. Karson Culuko led fourth-seeded Pequannock with 31 points.

TAPinto.net

