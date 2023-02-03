It is no secret that the neighborhood around Davies Symphony Hall has one of the city’s highest concentrations of unhoused people. But patrons of the San Francisco Symphony can seldom engage with this issue inside the walls of the concert hall. Gabriel Kahane’s oratorio emergency shelter intake form, which received its SF Symphony premiere over the weekend, aims to disrupt the insular, privileged world of institutional classical music by dealing with the harrowing reality of homelessness and housing insecurity in the United States, both by accounting for the problem’s roots in fiscal policy and attending to the painful lived experience of those it affects. Kahane clearly set out to seriously challenge his audience, and despite the awkward concert experience — or perhaps because of it — the performance was a powerful success.

