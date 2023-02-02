ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Supreme Court justices pick sides in race

MADISON, Wis. — A majority of the current members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court have picked a favorite candidate in the race that will decide the ideological balance of the court with several major decisions looming.Republicans, Democrats and their allies are expected to spend millions of dollars on the race because whoever controls the court will be in position to rule on issues ranging from whether the state's 1849 abortion ban should remain in effect to whether gerrymandered legislative district maps ought to be redrawn.Justice Ann Walsh Bradley on Tuesday became the latest justice to endorse in the race, throwing...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy