Wave 3
3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices pick sides in race
MADISON, Wis. — A majority of the current members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court have picked a favorite candidate in the race that will decide the ideological balance of the court with several major decisions looming.Republicans, Democrats and their allies are expected to spend millions of dollars on the race because whoever controls the court will be in position to rule on issues ranging from whether the state's 1849 abortion ban should remain in effect to whether gerrymandered legislative district maps ought to be redrawn.Justice Ann Walsh Bradley on Tuesday became the latest justice to endorse in the race, throwing...
All Michigan kids would get blood lead tests under Flint senator’s proposal
FLINT, MI -- The same early childhood blood lead testing that helped expose the Flint water crisis more than seven years ago would be broadly expanded under a bill that’s been proposed for a third time by a state senator from Flint. Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, introduced Senate Bill...
