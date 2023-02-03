Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
WSAW
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marathon County Elementary Student has her fingers crossed that her favorite quarterback will see a note she wrote to him. This is after she seriously got injured and worried she might not make it to her school’s field trip to Lambeau Field. Fifth grader Maddie Myers broke her ankle going down the stairs at school.
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Three veteran free agent WRs the Packers should consider this offseason
There’s a decent chance that Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb won’t be back with the Green Bay Packers in 2023. If that is the case, the team will likely want to bring in a veteran free agent to lead a young wide receiver room. Both Christian Watson and...
Raiders Make Blockbuster Trade For No. 1 Pick In New Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams that could set their sights on selecting a quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft. With Derek Carr set to move on this offseason, the quarterback position is certainly a major need for the franchise. Las Vegas could opt to go the...
Vikings could have top defensive coordinator candidate stolen from them
The Minnesota Vikings could lose top defensive coordinator target Ejiro Evero to another team. With the Denver Broncos finally allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to interview with other teams, the Minnesota Vikings could have their top candidate stolen right out from under them. Given that the Broncos hired former New...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Jets would be a perfect trade partner for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
If the Packers decide they want to trade Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets would be a perfect trading partner. The Green Bay Packers have plenty of important decisions to make this offseason, but it all starts and ends with Rodgers. There has been no shortage of rumors about Rodgers...
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the top free agent the Bears need to target this offseason
CBS Sports recently named the top free agent that each NFL team should target this offseason and they went with a solid option for the Chicago Bears. Jordan Dajani, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, thinks the Bears should target San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. From CBS Sports:
Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick
The Chicago Bears and GM Ryan Poles may employ an interesting strategy with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports
2023 Packers Mock Draft Monday 5.0
Another week, another Rodgers trade scenario. This time I flip Rodgers and a third-round pick for Raiders TE Darren Waller, and their top two picks for the next two seasons. Waller and Musgrave would give the Packers passing offense an element that it hasn't had since the days of Keith Jackson and Mark Chmura. Yes, this appears like a #Score100 draft, yet two top-15 picks are burned on defense. I'll take the two Tank Dell / Marvin Mims lotto tickets. Wilson and Gonzalez are yet another infusion of high-end talent for Joe Barry's defense.
Boomer and Gio: Don't Underestimate the Eagles Offense
Boomer and Gio share their thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles matchup and why the Chiefs' defense will have a tough time getting to Jalen Hurts.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers on His Guitar Collection, Zenith Watches and His Meditation Routine
Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers is one of the finest quarterbacks in NFL history. He had the best touchdown-to-interception rating in the league through the 2010s, is second in the league’s all-time regular-season career-passer rating list and is a four-time NFL MVP. A five-time winner of the Best NFL Player ESPY Award, he’s almost certainly a future Hall of Famer, and despite nearing his 40th birthday, he continues to deliver the Packers to victory in a notoriously grueling sport. But football is hardly Rodgers’s entire story. A deeply spiritual man, he’s a conscientious listener and devoted student, and—as it turns out—an...
