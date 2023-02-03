SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies on Monday distributed new in-home child identification kits to Caddo schools that teach kindergarten. There are no obligations to fill out the kit, but it will allow parents to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for their child that can be given to law enforcement in an emergency. Kindergarten teachers will distribute the kits once received.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO