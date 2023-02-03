Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
In-house child ID kits delivered to Caddo schools
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies on Monday distributed new in-home child identification kits to Caddo schools that teach kindergarten. There are no obligations to fill out the kit, but it will allow parents to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for their child that can be given to law enforcement in an emergency. Kindergarten teachers will distribute the kits once received.
KTBS
Renovation to Marshall High School estimated to cost $36M
MARSHALL, Texas - The Marshall ISD school board discussed the need for $36 million in planned renovations to Marshall High School but took no action on the question of holding a bond to fund all or part of those projects during a special meeting Thursday. The school board heard from...
Stimulus checks in early 2023
As we know 2022 was the first post-pandemic year without a federal stimulus check, but states across the country took initiatives to distribute payments to their residents through various alternatives.
KTBS
UA Texarkana hosts early childhood education workshop
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As the U.S. job market continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, the child care industry has lagged behind. In order to help fill the gap in the Texarkana area, the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana hosted an early childhood education workshop for daycare workers.
KTBS
Redwater ISD receives grant funds to expand welding program
REDWATER, Texas - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the next few years there will be a rise in job openings for welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers. The Texas Workforce Commission is awarding about $54 million to help schools enhance their Career and Technical Education programs, and Redwater ISD is getting a cut of that money.
Comments / 0