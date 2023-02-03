Read full article on original website
247Sports
Team-first Ethan Groff is looking to make the most of his new opportunity in 2023
For Ole Miss outfielder and Tulane transfer Ethan Groff, a bad situation ended up working out well for him.In 41 games games last season, Groff was a juggernaut, batting .404.
247Sports
Column | Spencer Sanders says 'My money is on me every time' as Ole Miss braces for springtime QB battle
We're all preparing for it. There should be one helluva quarterback battle ongoing at Ole Miss when the Rebels hit the field for spring practice on March 21. Head coach Lane Kiffin made sure of that when he turned to the portal for Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders. Sanders started...
247Sports
Ole Miss hoops trying to avoid 10th SEC loss in Athens on Tuesday
Mike White and his alma mater meet again Tuesday evening as his Georgia Bulldogs play host to the team they narrowly escaped back on January 14. The Rebels won the following game at South Carolina, but have love five straight since then and are trying to avoid their 10th loss in conference play.
247Sports
Rebels land in top five for Virginia cornerback Noah Jenkins
Highland Spring (Va.), 2024 cornerback Noah Jenkins has released a top five. Jenkins named Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Penn State on his short list. The 6-2, 200-pounder is a three-star prospect rated as the No. 44 cornerback in America and the No. 12 player in the...
247Sports
Ole Miss inside top 10 for one of America's best offensive line prospects
Ole Miss has made the short list for one of the top offensive linemen in America. JacQawn McRoy, a 2024 prospect out of Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Ala., recently included the Rebels among his top 10. McRoy is a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 25 offensive tackle...
