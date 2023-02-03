ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss hoops trying to avoid 10th SEC loss in Athens on Tuesday

Mike White and his alma mater meet again Tuesday evening as his Georgia Bulldogs play host to the team they narrowly escaped back on January 14. The Rebels won the following game at South Carolina, but have love five straight since then and are trying to avoid their 10th loss in conference play.
Rebels land in top five for Virginia cornerback Noah Jenkins

Highland Spring (Va.), 2024 cornerback Noah Jenkins has released a top five. Jenkins named Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Penn State on his short list. The 6-2, 200-pounder is a three-star prospect rated as the No. 44 cornerback in America and the No. 12 player in the...
