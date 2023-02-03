ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’

DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
House-flipping group buys historically Black cemetery

TAMPA, Fla. — Established in 1919, Memorial Park Cemetery is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in Tampa. In every direction of Memorial Park, there is a reminder of who lived, served and died in the City; from War Veterans to the factory workers who made Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World’.
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes

SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
Timeline changes for Gateway development

Construction for a catalytic project in Dunedin that would bring new apartments, a hotel and a food hall is still moving forward despite facing a delay. The mixed-use Gateway Dunedin project is a concept from local developer Joe Kokolakis, whose office said the construction for the 3.5-acre site at 606 and 614 Main St. is now pushed out by six months due to permitting – a common headwind many developers encounter in numerous cities.
NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES

Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing

February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
First Friday event

First Friday event will take place on February 3 from 6 pm to 9 pm in Downtown Lakeland. The theme is Mardi Gras. Enjoy food, drinks, beads & more!. Downtown shops and restaurants will be open late. Don’t miss the Makers Market, featuring local artists and creators, on North Kentucky Avenue and the Classy Car Show 5:30-8 pm (REGISTRATION REQUIRED) on Main St. and Tennessee Ave. Streets are closed to vehicles, so come prepared to walk about!
Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine

Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
HCSO: 9 arrested during street racing operation

TAMPA, Fla. - Multiple people are behind bars after a street-racing crackdown in Hillsborough County. Deputies carried out a 9-hour operation resulting in dozens of citations and the recovery of several guns. Deputies arrested nine people on Saturday as part of "Operation Takeback," which aimed to deter people from participating...
Inside Hillsborough’s new Traffic Management Center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County has a new way to help traffic move along more effectively as more people relocate to the area. Spectrum Bay News 9 got a tour of the county’s new Traffic Management Center. “It’s very exciting — been a long time in the making,”...
How Queen Elizabeth’s Gift Turned Lakeland Into Swan City

In 1954, Lakeland had its swan song with the death of the city’s last swan. But a royal gift restored the city’s iconic bird population. While Lakeland’s 38 named lakes are home to a variety of majestic native wading birds including egrets, herons and ibis, it’s a bird whose origins are in Great Britain that has earned the royal treatment in the city.
