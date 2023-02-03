Read full article on original website
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
Backyard Breeder caught stealing pet dogs on surveillance video in FloridaJade Talks CrimeLakeland, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
RelationsBill AbbateLakeland, FL
fox13news.com
Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’
DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
Bay News 9
House-flipping group buys historically Black cemetery
TAMPA, Fla. — Established in 1919, Memorial Park Cemetery is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in Tampa. In every direction of Memorial Park, there is a reminder of who lived, served and died in the City; from War Veterans to the factory workers who made Tampa the “Cigar Capital of the World’.
New Chick-fil-A to open in Polk County this week
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.
suncoastnews.com
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes
SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
stpetecatalyst.com
Timeline changes for Gateway development
Construction for a catalytic project in Dunedin that would bring new apartments, a hotel and a food hall is still moving forward despite facing a delay. The mixed-use Gateway Dunedin project is a concept from local developer Joe Kokolakis, whose office said the construction for the 3.5-acre site at 606 and 614 Main St. is now pushed out by six months due to permitting – a common headwind many developers encounter in numerous cities.
allears.net
NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES
Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
wild941.com
Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing
February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
First Friday event
First Friday event will take place on February 3 from 6 pm to 9 pm in Downtown Lakeland. The theme is Mardi Gras. Enjoy food, drinks, beads & more!. Downtown shops and restaurants will be open late. Don’t miss the Makers Market, featuring local artists and creators, on North Kentucky Avenue and the Classy Car Show 5:30-8 pm (REGISTRATION REQUIRED) on Main St. and Tennessee Ave. Streets are closed to vehicles, so come prepared to walk about!
Brooksville teen goes missing after walking to bus stop
Hernando County deputies are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared last week while on the way to his school bus.
fox13news.com
Polk sheriff: Suspect believed to be involved in recent drive-by shooting shot, killed by officer
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 21-year-old suspect believed to be involved in a Lakeland drive-by shooting that injured 11 people last week was shot and killed by a Lakeland police officer in Winter Haven on Monday, investigators say. Detectives said the Lakeland Police Department, ATF and the Florida Department of...
995qyk.com
Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine
Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect from the mass shooting in Lakeland last week. According to the Polk Sheriff’s Department, Lakeland Police,
Person of interest in Lakeland mass shooting killed during chase, police say
A surveillance operation in Lakeland led to a car chase, carjacking, and an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
HCSO: 9 arrested during street racing operation
TAMPA, Fla. - Multiple people are behind bars after a street-racing crackdown in Hillsborough County. Deputies carried out a 9-hour operation resulting in dozens of citations and the recovery of several guns. Deputies arrested nine people on Saturday as part of "Operation Takeback," which aimed to deter people from participating...
Bay News 9
Inside Hillsborough’s new Traffic Management Center
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County has a new way to help traffic move along more effectively as more people relocate to the area. Spectrum Bay News 9 got a tour of the county’s new Traffic Management Center. “It’s very exciting — been a long time in the making,”...
How Queen Elizabeth’s Gift Turned Lakeland Into Swan City
In 1954, Lakeland had its swan song with the death of the city’s last swan. But a royal gift restored the city’s iconic bird population. While Lakeland’s 38 named lakes are home to a variety of majestic native wading birds including egrets, herons and ibis, it’s a bird whose origins are in Great Britain that has earned the royal treatment in the city.
