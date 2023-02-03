Read full article on original website
MLB
3 White Sox storylines to watch in Spring Training
CHICAGO -- The temperature is near 40 degrees during a pleasant winter Monday in Chicago, but one week from today, my newsletter will be coming to you live from an even warmer Glendale, Ariz., as Spring Training 2023 begins for the White Sox. This will be Spring Training No. 21...
MLB
Cubs invite top prospect Crow-Armstrong to spring camp
CHICAGO -- Pete Crow-Armstrong has been lauded for his work as a center fielder in the Cubs' farm system. The fleet-footed prospect picked up a Minor League Gold Glove Award for his work last year, when he dropped jaws with his incredible range and instincts. Crow-Armstrong should have a home...
MLB
Webb optimistic despite Giants' 'weird' offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- Logan Webb was among the Giants players who took part in the club’s recruiting pitch to Aaron Judge earlier this offseason. After meeting with Judge at Oracle Park in late November, Webb spent a week texting Joc Pederson -- “my inside source for everything” -- to try to glean more information on the reigning American League MVP’s preferred landing spot.
MLB
Angels' GM on Ohtani: 'The relationship is outstanding'
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian said on Saturday he’s excited that owner Arte Moreno isn’t selling the club and that he’s still exploring improving the club, with the start of Spring Training just a little more than a week away. The Halos have had a...
MLB
FanFest tidbits: Manny, Soto, position puzzle, rotation
SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Bob Melvin likened it to a playoff crowd when he pulled up to Petco Park on Saturday and noticed throngs of fans wrapped around the block. Trent Grisham needed to pull down the bill of his cap to make it through those crowds to the ballpark. Fernando Tatis Jr. stopped to sign a fan's thigh.
MLB
Why this Ranger is excited for 2023
ARLINGTON -- Mitch Garver hasn’t played in a live baseball game since July 10. He hasn’t caught a game since May 8, due to an injured flexor tendon in his right arm that resulted in season-ending surgery. After a long six months of rehab and physical therapy following...
MLB
Trio of extensions show Rays' focus on continuity
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are plenty of reasons the Rays signed a trio of rapid-fire extensions in the span of a week, first Jeffrey Springs, then Pete Fairbanks and Yandy Díaz. Those three were otherwise set to proceed to salary arbitration hearings, which began Monday. Signing them to multiyear...
MLB
What to know about Dodgers Spring Training
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers hosted Fan Fest over the weekend, which means baseball season is around the corner. In fact, Spring Training is set to start in just over a week. Here’s everything you need to know heading into the spring:. When is the first workout for pitchers...
MLB
Dodgers to retire Valenzuela's No. 34
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Saturday that the organization will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 jersey this summer during a three-day “Fernandomania” celebration. The weekend will start on Friday, Aug. 11, which is when Valenzuela’s No. 34 will be unveiled at Dodger Stadium. There will...
MLB
Picollo talks Witt Jr., position battles and extensions at Royals Rally
KANSAS CITY -- A major question the Royals will try to answer in 2023 is whether Bobby Witt Jr. will be their everyday shortstop of the future, and they’ve committed to giving the 22-year-old as many innings at the position as possible this season. Witt, the centerpiece of the...
MLB
Change in the air at Royals Rally
KANSAS CITY -- Excitement surrounded Kauffman Stadium on Saturday as fans pulled into the parking lot and lined up at the gates. Change was in the air, and it wasn’t just the warm weather giving the Midwest a break from the cold winter. After canceling Royals FanFest at the...
MLB
Twins scouting legend Mike Radcliff dies at 66
MINNEAPOLIS -- Right around now is when scouts around the baseball world start ramping up for the long season ahead -- which, of course, means that Mike Radcliff would already be out and about. Former general manager Terry Ryan, his longtime boss, figures Radcliff would maybe take only a day or two off until November.
MLB
Kinsler returns to Rangers as special assistant to GM
Ian Kinsler is coming back to where it all started. The Rangers announced Monday morning that Kinsler has rejoined the organization as a special assistant to the general manager. Kinsler will assist Rangers GM Chris Young in many facets of baseball operations. Kinsler will first serve out his duties as...
MLB
3 top storylines entering Marlins camp
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow last week, but winter is making way for spring when it comes to baseball. Marlins...
MLB
What this FA signing brings to Guardians
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The closer that Spring Training gets, the more the realization sets in that the Guardians may be content with just the two additions they picked up over the winter. That means the pressure for Josh Bell to perform will only be greater … as if it wasn’t high already.
MLB
Spring musings: Vlad Jr., humidity and a clean slate
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At its best, Spring Training can be the greatest teaser trailer in sports. No, not for the movie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pitched last...
MLB
Why everyone is talking about Royals pitchers
KANSAS CITY -- As new Royals manager Matt Quatraro sat down to sign autographs for fans during Saturday’s Royals Rally event at Kauffman Stadium, he could sense excitement and passion about the 2023 season. Questions and opinions circulated through the line, but one topic stood out above the rest.
MLB
Young O's building strong bond with Birdland fandom
ODENTON, Md. -- Austin Hays was in a situation Sunday afternoon he never could have predicted happening at any point in his life. Not even after he became an MLB player. He was standing behind a bar, wearing his Orioles jersey and holding a baby. Considering it happened at Crooked...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Feb. 5
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 5:. This may be a subjective ranking, but Aaron is far and away the most accomplished player on this list. In addition to holding the all-time MLB records for RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856), Aaron accumulated over twice as much bWAR (143.1) in his career as any other player who shares his birthday. The Baseball Reference page for Aaron belongs in the Louvre -- 755 home runs, a 25-time All-Star, a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection and MVP votes in 19 of his 23 seasons are just some of the awe-inspiring highlights.
MLB
Tatis: 'I'm really looking forward to redeeming myself'
SAN DIEGO -- Honestly, Fernando Tatis Jr. says, he has no idea what to expect from the 2023 baseball season. In San Diego, at least, he's been wholly embraced again. Droves of fans clad in No. 23 jerseys lined the streets well before the gates opened for Padres FanFest on Saturday. They took pictures with Tatis, asked for autographs, chanted his name. In his home clubhouse, the same sentiment holds true.
