Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
StarkWare partners with Chainlink Labs to expand StarkNet capabilities
StarkWare is joining the Chainlink SCALE program, making Chainlink price feeds available on the StarkNet testnet now and launching on its mainnet in the near future. The partnership aims to expand app development and smart contract capabilities on StarkNet. Ethereum scaling development firm StarkWare has teamed up with blockchain oracle...
theblock.co
Li.Fi calls on Uniswap not to deploy on BNB Chain with only one bridge
Li.Fi has cautioned Uniswap not to deploy on BNB Chain with only one bridge provider. The crypto bridge aggregator says Uniswap should develop a robust bridge assessment framework. Li.Fi has urged the Uniswap community not to go forward with the current vote to finalize the deployment of Uniswap v3 on...
theblock.co
StarkWare to open-source prover technology for Ethereum Layer 2 network
StarkWare plans to open-source the StarkNet Prover, a crucial component of its StarkNet Layer 2 solution. The open-sourcing of the StarkNet Prover will allow for more individuals to review the code and increase transparency. Ethereum scaling project StarkWare plans to open-source the StarkNet Prover in an effort to make the...
theblock.co
Protocol Labs trims 21% of staff in latest round of crypto job cuts
Crypto and tech companies have been trimming their workforce and cutting costs across the board in an effort to survive tough times. Protocol Labs is the latest digital asset company to lay off staff, cutting 21% of its workforce to lower costs amid a challenging environment. "As you know, this...
Comments / 0