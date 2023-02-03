Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg homeowner finds drunk driver in front yard playing loud music
A Leesburg homeowner awoke to find a drunk driver in the front yard playing loud music. A 911 call was received from a resident of the 1800 block of Center Street on Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Terri Lee Henon, 44, was parked in the resident’s yard playing loud music.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested for stealing man’s vehicle, cellphone
A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and cellphone. On Saturday, February 4, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
leesburg-news.com
Violent felony offender arrested after Leesburg traffic stop
A Leesburg man who has been designated as a violent felon was arrested after a traffic stop. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol early on the morning of Jan. 28 when he saw a car driven by 33-year-old Stephen Jay Zimmerman driving eastbound on East Main Street near the intersection with Sunnyside Drive in Leesburg. As the car approached the stop sign the officer could hear metal grinding on the pavement as well as sparks coming from the car’s undercarriage according to the arrest report. The car then made a right turn onto Sunnyside Drive without coming to a complete stop. The officer initiated a traffic stop at Sunnyside Drive and Morrison Road.
leesburg-news.com
Birthday girl busted in shoplifting spree at Walmart
A shoplifting suspect who was celebrating her birthday was busted with nearly $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise at Walmart in Leesburg. A Walmart loss prevention officer contacted law enforcement on Friday after 37-year-old Jenna Marie Hainey of Umatilla was seen loading items totaling $962.74 into grocery bags in the self-checkout area. She did not pay for the items, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested with hypodermic needle in parking lot of medical office
A Leesburg man was arrested when he was found sleeping on the pavement of the Express Care parking lot on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol at 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when he saw 26-year-old Jaylin J. Ricks sleeping on the pavement. As he approached Ricks, the officer observed that Ricks had a hypodermic needle sticking out of his pocket. Officers placed handcuffs on Ricks who told the officers that he had drugs in his pockets. A search revealed that he had a baggie which contained .3 grams of amphetamine, according to an arrest report.
Homeless Florida Man Arrested for Raping 80-Year-Old Cancer Patient
A homeless man's been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly cancer patient at a Florida apartment complex.
villages-news.com
Villager in New York won’t have to return to face golf cart DUI charge
An 82-year-old Villager won’t have to return to answer to a golf cart drunk driving charge. A judge has ruled that Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley will not be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates that Bosse is suffering from dementia.
Several injured in crash involving multiple vehicles on I-4 in Orlando
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Interstate 4 early Monday.
WCJB
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
click orlando
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
College Student In Florida Dies After Police Find Him Unresponsive
Police in Florida are investigating after a male college student was found unresponsive and later died. According to the DeLand Police Department, officers responded to Stetson University campus housing Saturday night to conduct an investigation. Investigators say around 7:50 p.m., a male student was found
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman fights off burglar who tried to push through front door
A Leesburg woman was able to thwart a burglar who tried to force his way in through her front door. The woman was in her home in the 100 block of Morgan Avenue in the Country Life Mobile Home Park in Leesburg the morning of Jan. 27 when a man, later identified as 32-year-old Michael Demaio, began knocking on her door.
Suspect dead, trooper injured in Pasco County shooting, FHP says
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting with an investigation into a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
Florida police investigating after student found dead inside university housing
Police are investigating after a college student was found dead on Saturday night.
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
Deputies: Lake County carjacking suspect nabbed after crashing into school bus
A 911 call about a stolen vehicle early Friday led to a wild morning for Lake County deputies.
Missing, endangered Marion County girl, 14, could be in Orlando area
Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered teen.
Four Female Purse Snatching Suspects Arrested After Running From Deputies, Crashing Into Tree
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.- Deputies apprehended four suspects in connection with two attempted “purse snatch” robberies – one occurring yesterday at the Bealls in Inverness and the other, earlier today at the Walmart in Inverness. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene at the Walmart
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
WCJB
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
