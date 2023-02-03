ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg homeowner finds drunk driver in front yard playing loud music

A Leesburg homeowner awoke to find a drunk driver in the front yard playing loud music. A 911 call was received from a resident of the 1800 block of Center Street on Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Terri Lee Henon, 44, was parked in the resident’s yard playing loud music.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested for stealing man’s vehicle, cellphone

A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and cellphone. On Saturday, February 4, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Violent felony offender arrested after Leesburg traffic stop

A Leesburg man who has been designated as a violent felon was arrested after a traffic stop. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol early on the morning of Jan. 28 when he saw a car driven by 33-year-old Stephen Jay Zimmerman driving eastbound on East Main Street near the intersection with Sunnyside Drive in Leesburg. As the car approached the stop sign the officer could hear metal grinding on the pavement as well as sparks coming from the car’s undercarriage according to the arrest report. The car then made a right turn onto Sunnyside Drive without coming to a complete stop. The officer initiated a traffic stop at Sunnyside Drive and Morrison Road.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Birthday girl busted in shoplifting spree at Walmart

A shoplifting suspect who was celebrating her birthday was busted with nearly $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise at Walmart in Leesburg. A Walmart loss prevention officer contacted law enforcement on Friday after 37-year-old Jenna Marie Hainey of Umatilla was seen loading items totaling $962.74 into grocery bags in the self-checkout area. She did not pay for the items, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested with hypodermic needle in parking lot of medical office

A Leesburg man was arrested when he was found sleeping on the pavement of the Express Care parking lot on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol at 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when he saw 26-year-old Jaylin J. Ricks sleeping on the pavement. As he approached Ricks, the officer observed that Ricks had a hypodermic needle sticking out of his pocket. Officers placed handcuffs on Ricks who told the officers that he had drugs in his pockets. A search revealed that he had a baggie which contained .3 grams of amphetamine, according to an arrest report.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
WILLISTON, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman fights off burglar who tried to push through front door

A Leesburg woman was able to thwart a burglar who tried to force his way in through her front door. The woman was in her home in the 100 block of Morgan Avenue in the Country Life Mobile Home Park in Leesburg the morning of Jan. 27 when a man, later identified as 32-year-old Michael Demaio, began knocking on her door.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Teen from Marion County is missing

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy