IA)--An Enid man was hospitalized over the weekend after being injured Friday while riding his bicycle east of Enid. 36 year-old Devon Toland was admitted in stable condition to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center with trunk injuries. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the accident happened at 3:30 Friday afternoon at 78th and Southgate, about one-half mile east of Enid. According to the OHP report, 59 year-old Jay Evetts of Covington and Toland both were heading east on Southgate. Evetts reportedly failed to provide a safe distance between his 2014 Ford Fusion and Toland’s bicycle, hitting the cyclist. Evetts was not injured.

ENID, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO