kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Monday 02.06.23
IA)--An Enid man was hospitalized over the weekend after being injured Friday while riding his bicycle east of Enid. 36 year-old Devon Toland was admitted in stable condition to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center with trunk injuries. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the accident happened at 3:30 Friday afternoon at 78th and Southgate, about one-half mile east of Enid. According to the OHP report, 59 year-old Jay Evetts of Covington and Toland both were heading east on Southgate. Evetts reportedly failed to provide a safe distance between his 2014 Ford Fusion and Toland’s bicycle, hitting the cyclist. Evetts was not injured.
enidlive.com
City of Enid to Consider Economic Development Proposals For Department Store in Special Meeting
The city of Enid will be hosting a special meeting on Tuesday, February 7th at 5:00 pm. During the meeting, the Mayor and Board of Commissioners will convene into an executive session where they will discuss economic development proposals involving a department store, underused retail space, and “a movie theatre”.
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie man ejected, injured on I-35 crash
A local man was mediflighted early Monday morning after a rollover crash on Interstate 35. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a crash report indicating the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. OHP, Guthrie EMS, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the interstate at 12:35 a.m. at mile marker...
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
kaynewscow.com
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case
BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody
A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
KOCO
OHP: Man dies after hit-and-run crash on highway in northern Oklahoma
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and another was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in Noble County. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 near Morrison when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the Tahoe left the road and overturned.
Priceless Car Stolen From Guthrie Family Storage
A Guthrie family was left in shock on Saturday after thieves made off with thousands of dollars of their property. The family's storage building was nearly emptied and a priceless heirloom among the items stolen. The Short family is offering a reward for the return of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala they said cannot be replaced.
enid.org
Three - Lane Road Closure on West Willow for Street Repairs
ENID, OK (February 3, 2023) – Beginning Friday, February 3rd, there will be a three-lane closure for both westbound lanes and the inside eastbound lane at the 200 block of West Willow Road from North Washington Street to North Grand Street allowing contractors to complete emergency repairs to the roadway.
enidlive.com
Parents Night Out Canceled Due to Valentines Day Election
According to a city of Enid Parks and Recreation employee Parent’s Night out has been canceled due to the Valentine’s Day city elections for Mayor, and Ward 1 and 2 Commissioners on February 14th. The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department held 2 Parent’s Night out events...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Health Department spokesman reports Golden Chick has not been closed
PONCA CITY — Kay County Health Department spokesman Scott Haywood said today that Golden Chick has not been closed by the health department. Haywood said the food establishment was recently sold and that the new owners have not obtained a food license as of yet but that they have not been told to close by the health department.
1600kush.com
Father gets prison for abusing his children
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 35-year-old Mulhall man, who avoided a jury trial this week by admitting he abused three of his children when the family lived in Stillwater between 2015 and 2018, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by four years of probation by District Judge Phillip Corley as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution approved last week.
