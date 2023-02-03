Read full article on original website
osceola.org
Osceola County Seeks Input on Website Redesign
Osceola County, Florida – Osceola County needs input from the community to make a redesigned Osceola.org a better online experience for users. To do so, Osceola has launched a quick and simple survey that will remain open until Feb. 21. It can be found in English here and in Spanish here.
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
allears.net
NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES
Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
Residents worry new affordable housing will bring more traffic problems
In an effort to boost affordable housing, Osceola County is officially transferring land just north of the Poinciana SunRail Station to a developer.
fox35orlando.com
Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?
FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
theapopkavoice.com
Miller's Ale House coming to Apopka City Center
The City Center has added another future tenant to its list of businesses coming to Apopka. Miller's Ale House, a well-established Central Florida sports bar/restaurant, announced its intention to add an Apopka location in a Thursday press conference at the Apopka Hilton Garden Inn. The Wisdom Development Group of Peoria,...
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported
Human remains were found in Okeechobee County on Saturday, not far from where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin dropped off a passenger before he vanished on Monday.
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stage
A Florida witness at Vero Beach reported watching two, comet-like objects descend and hover just above the tree line during a concert at 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
disneyfoodblog.com
One Change Could Significantly Impact the Brightline Train in Orlando
There’s been ANOTHER update on the airport train set to come to Orlando!. For months we’ve been watching for updates on the Brightline train set to connect South Florida to Orlando and beyond. It went from a confirmed station in Disney Springs to the end of that plan and only the possibility of a station “near” Disney. The train’s path has gradually evolved and we’ve gotten a peek at some of the things complicating its future. But now we have more news.
fox35orlando.com
Recreational marijuana now one step closer to reality in Florida, local pot growers not happy
APOPKA, Fla. - At the Chronic Guru in Apopka, Patrick O’Brien and his team use their low-THC hemp plants to make lots of different products. "For instance, these are your sativa pre-rolls, so if you're looking for ease of use, that's a grab-and-go kind of thing. We have indicas, sativas, hybrids," he said.
Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its Demise
A Bennigan's restaurant in Florida has gone viral for a note left on the door advising the customers it had closed. The store was located at 3955 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne, Florida and a photo of the note was posted on Reddit where it quickly gathered tens of thousand of views. The store blamed President Joe Biden and the way he has handled the economy for the restaurant closing.
WATCH: Deputies have close call with Florida Black Bear
Deputies in Lake County, Florida came a little too close a black bear while searching for a subject.
SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
SpaceX is targeting Monday evening to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Passenger jet bound for Orlando struck by another jet at airport gate
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating how a flight to Orlando clipped another jet’s wing.
Orlando venue Plaza Live threatened with loss of liquor license over hosting drag show last year
‘In the United States we do not allow the government to determine what we can read, see or hear.’
aroundosceola.com
More closures on, around State Road 417 coming starting Monday
Ramp and road closures associated with the State Road 417/Central Florida GreeneWay continue this week, and may impact your commute from Kissimmee into Orange County or to Orlando International Airport. Many of the closures begin Monday night, but some start or extend into later in the week. Here's the details:
One of Orange County’s oldest neighborhoods is primed for opportunity
Problems like educational achievement gaps, racial wealth gaps and lack of access to affordable housing aren’t abstract issues. These matters affect real people, and those people live in real places. When issues are divorced from the places where they happen, the result is investments spread thinly or haphazardly overlapped in ways that consistently fail to generate lasting positive change.
biscaynetimes.com
$46 Million Condo Shock
The Palm Bay Yacht Club stands 27 stories high at 780 NE 69th St., and real estate listings for its residences – with price tags between $338,000-$600,000 – boast of Biscayne Bay views, luxury amenities and an idyllic South Florida lifestyle. What’s not included in those effusive property...
wild941.com
Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified
Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
