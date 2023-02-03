Read full article on original website
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George Winter Carnival 2023 kicks off with an Arctic blast
Once Friday’s gusty winds calmed, temperatures plunging to 20-below zero froze up the surface of Lake George, and at noon on Saturday, Feb. 4, Lake George Winter Carnival 2023 launched with opening ceremonies in Shepard Park. Winter Carnival Co-chair Nancy Nichols welcomed a small crowd, all bundled up against still sub-zero weather, to the 61st carnival noting that although the lake was covered with ice, it had only been frozen “for about 15 minutes” and was not safe to walk on. She suggested that after the ceremonies, people head indoors for lunch to warm up.
Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location
BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
What to expect at the Lake George Winter Carnival: Weekend 1
The Lake George Winter Carnival comes to the lake starting this Saturday and Sunday, with cook-offs, crafts and more frigid festivities. The winter has gotten its act together just in time, with recent snowfall making way for Friday's cold snap into the single digits. Weekend 1 of the carnival doesn't include the ice-dependent racing events to come later on in February, but it certainly opens things up to a promising start.
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
mychamplainvalley.com
Fire destroys local staple in the North Country
Spaghetti dinners, club meetings, class reunions and more were once held at the Weathercock Bar in Chazy, NY, which is now gone after being destroyed by a fire. Frozen pipes from the bitter cold weekend led to the owner using a space heater to try and thaw the pipes out, but the space heater caught fire, and the flames fully engulfed the building shortly after.
wwnytv.com
Subzero temperatures grip north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperature dropped below zero before dawn Friday and, despite the sunshine, continued to plunge throughout the day. Add the wind chill to the equation, and it feels like 30 to 40 degrees below zero. “It hits you in the face like you’re getting punched...
Space heater blamed for fire that destroyed North Country restaurant
The Weathercock Bar and Restaurant on Route 9 in Chazy was a local landmark.
wwnytv.com
Warming shelters open in St. Lawrence County
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is dealing with the coldest of the weather this weekend, and because of that emergency warming shelters are open in two communities. Director of Emergency Management Matt Denner says both Ogdensburg and Massena have warming shelters. The Dobisky Center is open in...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
newyorkupstate.com
‘X-Files’ museum to host fan fest in Upstate NY, will feature star-studded appearances
The truth is out there, just like “The X-files” said, and can be found in Upstate New York. Last April, a museum in Saratoga County opened featuring thousands of items from “The X-Files.” This year, the museum is hosting a two-day event celebrating the 30th anniversary since the show’s release, on July 7-8. “The X-Files” fan fest will feature guest appearances from actress Karin Konoval, artist J.J. Lendl, and actress Annabeth Gish.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Troy community assists firefighters battling flames during extreme cold
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at 494 2nd Ave in Troy early Saturday morning. According to fire officials, all residents were evacuated, but the house was a total loss. While fighting the fire, the department dealt with icy conditions in the negatives with frigid wind chills. The department found it more challenging to […]
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter
Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
Saratogian
PDT Market specialty grocery store set to open in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A specialty grocery store is opening soon in the Spa City with the debut of PDT Market – a place to eat, shop and learn. Set in the former Price Chopper Limited space at 55 Railroad Pl. in downtown Saratoga Springs, PDT Market’s opening is anticipated for later this month or in early March, according to creator Adam Foti.
Saratogian
SNAPSHOT: Albany County unveils reusable bag design
Deputy Albany County Executive Daniel C. Lynch unveiled the latest reusable bag design by 6-year-old “Cardiac Kid” Gabe Greenberg. Gabe was born with a congenital heart defect and created a design that linked the importance of a healthy heart to a healthy planet. Gabe and his parents, Mike and Melissa Greenberg and Gabe’s older brother Caleb also joined Lynch as well as Albany County Clerk Bruce Hidley, County Comptroller Susan Rizzo, American Heart Association Capital Region New York Executive Director Amy Young and board member Michael Poindexter. (Photo provided)
