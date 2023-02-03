Once Friday’s gusty winds calmed, temperatures plunging to 20-below zero froze up the surface of Lake George, and at noon on Saturday, Feb. 4, Lake George Winter Carnival 2023 launched with opening ceremonies in Shepard Park. Winter Carnival Co-chair Nancy Nichols welcomed a small crowd, all bundled up against still sub-zero weather, to the 61st carnival noting that although the lake was covered with ice, it had only been frozen “for about 15 minutes” and was not safe to walk on. She suggested that after the ceremonies, people head indoors for lunch to warm up.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO