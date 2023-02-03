If you are looking to buy an electric vehicle in 2023 there are plenty of options to go for, and you are no longer limited to only what Tesla has to offer. But no matter how great or environmentally friendly these electric vehicles are, they all have one big issue: they can get very expensive, which is understandable considering all of them are offered with brand-new technologies. This means that buying an electric car will require a considerably bigger budget when compared to a conventional ICE-powered vehicle. Going up to $50,000 will probably be your best option, and it will give you a lot of options to choose from. Spending that much money will give you a decent EV, with plenty of power, good range, and lots of standard equipment. Of course, we advise you to also look into which one is the most reliable ones according to Consumer Reports, and this way you will be sure you end up with a decent car that will cause close to no issues for a longer period of time.

