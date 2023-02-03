Read full article on original website
Top Speed
These Automakers Are Looking Beyond Battery Electric Cars
Although electric vehicles are steadily on the rise in demand and use, they are ironically becoming a thing of the past for vehicle manufacturers. With advancements in technology happening at a pace that is almost incalculable, it's no wonder big names in the automotive industry are starting to get ahead of the game. When the world started to crack down on carbon emissions the auto industry was the top target, and essentially electric power was the go-to. But, a few of the big names had other views on options that could be more reliable and sustainable, namely hydrogen. Here's a peek at who has been doing what, and how new methods of power are being researched (and even used) to bring the vehicles that transport us daily into a new future.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Most Satisfying Vehicles
The Ford Maverick has earned its fair share of accolades in recent months – including a spot on Consumer Reports‘ recommended vehicles list – while the fuel-sipping Ford Maverick Hybrid also recently landed on CR‘s top 10 most satisfying vehicles list and has remained a stalwart on the Kelly Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles for multiple quarters. Now, the Ford Maverick Hybrid is once again basking in the praise of critics after Consumer Reports has placed the electrified pickup back on its list of the most satisfying vehicles on sale today.
electrek.co
Porsche’s new sporty electric SUV will be an off-road, range-topping machine
Porsche is deep in developing a new SUV that will be unlike any previous model we’ve seen from the German automaker. The off-road luxury EV is “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV,” according to CEO Oliver Blume, but it will cost you. Blume confirmed last year...
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Top Speed
The Top Five Fastest SUVs in the World
One term still means a lot when it comes to SUVs: "Muscle." This is true even in a world where electrification is redefining speed as quickly as it is boosting some cars. Nevertheless, these "ICE age giants" are not only not extinct but very much alive. These five SUVs ventured into supercar territory and became apex predators.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
Electric cars are too expensive because Americans insist on having more car than they need
US car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks. But if they want to go electric, they'll have to pay for it, at least in the near term.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 delivers up to 361 miles of range
Hyundai's handsome Ioniq 6 electric sedan doesn't only look good, it also offers some decent range. EPA-rated range estimates were published on Tuesday and the highest figure is 361 miles. That's 58 miles more range than the best estimate for the related Ioniq 5, and three miles more range than the highest estimate for the Tesla Model 3.
fordauthority.com
Ford Leaves Truck And Engine Manufacturing Association
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles as it aims to eventually convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs in Europe by 2030, though it hasn’t yet determined a date to do so in North America. Regardless, The Blue Oval has set lower expectations in terms of when it might electrify its heavier-duty commercial vehicles, which is understandable given the state of current EV battery technology. In the meantime, FoMoCo continues to back efforts to reduce climate change, which is precisely why it has decided to exit the Truck and Engine Manufacturing Association (EMA), according to Politico.
Electric semi-trucks are ready to be deployed, but there aren't near enough plugs to charge them
Truck manufacturer Daimler is ready to deploy 2,000 electric semi-trucks per year on US streets, but it wouldn't know where to charge them.
Top Speed
10 Best Electric Cars Under $50,000 In 2023
If you are looking to buy an electric vehicle in 2023 there are plenty of options to go for, and you are no longer limited to only what Tesla has to offer. But no matter how great or environmentally friendly these electric vehicles are, they all have one big issue: they can get very expensive, which is understandable considering all of them are offered with brand-new technologies. This means that buying an electric car will require a considerably bigger budget when compared to a conventional ICE-powered vehicle. Going up to $50,000 will probably be your best option, and it will give you a lot of options to choose from. Spending that much money will give you a decent EV, with plenty of power, good range, and lots of standard equipment. Of course, we advise you to also look into which one is the most reliable ones according to Consumer Reports, and this way you will be sure you end up with a decent car that will cause close to no issues for a longer period of time.
Top Speed
10 Forgotten Things About The Once Great 1970 Ford Torino Cobra
All muscle car lovers are all too well aware of how impressive the 1968 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet was when it came out onto the market for the first time. It changed the name of the game for Ford by offering an engine that could stand up to the best that its rivals could muster. Some die-hard Ford fans may even know that the Cobra Jet engine could be found in numerous other cars, such as the 1970 Ford Torino Cobra. Unfortunately, since the Mustang overshadows almost every other performance car that Ford has ever made, the Torino Cobra did not get nearly the recognition it deserved. Let's take a deeper look into this extraordinary car and discover some things that made it just as great as the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, or maybe even a little bit better.
Top Speed
2023 Lamborghini Urus: Performance, Price, And Photos
With the seemingly never-ending demand for more SUVs each year, it should come as no surprise that low-volume manufacturers are trying to get a piece of this multi-billion-dollar market segment. From the performance traditionalists at Ferrari to the sports car zealots at Lotus, no one is immune to the trend. Lamborghini was one of the first players to join this segment, but now this phenomenon has become a new reality for the industry, and one that we welcome with open arms because if the Lamborghini Urus shows us anything, it’s that super-SUVs bring exhilaration to a stale market segment.
Car buyers frustrated with inventory shortages should head to a Ford or GM dealer
Auto dealers had more inventory in January than they did this time last year. That's good news for car-shoppers opting for certain brands.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid
Are you looking for something luxurious and fuel-efficient? Check out the Lexus model that sips the most fuel between fill ups. The post The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Choose a Plug-in Hybrid over an EV
For environmental impact, choosing a plug-in hybrid over an EV may be the better choice. Read to learn more about how battery mining and versatility give these hybrids an advantage. The post 3 Reasons to Choose a Plug-in Hybrid over an EV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 Renault Espace: Everything We Know About The 7-Seater Hybrid SUV For Large Families
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Renault. Renault has officially confirmed that the next generation of the Espace is set to debut this spring, morphing into a hybrid SUV. What once was a pioneer in the minivan segment will now sit at the top of Renault’s SUV range, heavily based on the Austral and adding a choice between five-seater and seven-seater configurations.
Top Speed
Thanks To This New Law, A Lot Of U.S.-Built EVs Could Get Cheaper!
Perhaps no other single factor has influenced the adoption of EVs more than cost. Even for those who desire to make the switch from ICE-powered cars to all-electric vehicles, whether for environmental concerns or otherwise, the entry price of many EVs is beyond their means. Additionally, the relatively recent availability of electric vehicles makes for a limited used market. However, a provision under the Inflation Reduction Act could have a monumental impact to the overall price of EVs over the next decade, and manufacturers who take advantage could drastically slash prices to increase their electric model’s appeal while making them far more obtainable for most buyers.
Top Speed
How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down
With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
