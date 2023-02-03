OAKLAND -- With neighborhoods gentrifying in the Bay Area, there's one business in Oakland doing what it can to celebrate the heartbeat of connections for Black and Brown people. Kinfolx is a coffee and wine shop on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland. The owners call it a gathering space. "That's what we wanted to create," said Creighton Davis, one of the co-creators of Kinfolx. "A space that was a blank canvas. When you see these empty, open spaces they naturally mean there's a void there. When you think of a void most people think oh there's nothing to fill...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO