California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated San Francisco city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams tank.”. He was shocked....
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Silicon Valley
Single-family home sells in Oakland for $1.9 million
The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Trestle Glen Road in Oakland was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,920,000 purchase price works out to $773 per square foot. The house built in 1926 has an interior space of 2,485 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 4,740-square-foot lot.
KTVU FOX 2
Judge: Oakland may clear Wood Street homeless encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge is allowing the city of Oakland to clear out the last remaining area of a large homeless encampment. U.S. District Judge William Orrick determined on Friday that the city now has enough shelter beds for the several dozen people who still live off Wood Street near the MacArthur Maze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
KTGY And San Mateo County Community College District Announce The Grand Opening Of New Attainable Housing Community
Directly adjacent to Skyline College, the six-acre development includes 30 affordable apartments
Silicon Valley
New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs
FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
tourcounsel.com
Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California
Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
Oakland businesses deal with string of break-ins
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple businesses were broken into on Grand Street over the last several weeks. Surveillance video at one of the businesses shows a break-in that happened just before 4 a.m. on January 15. A person is seen shattering the front door then walking around the business. The manager said the person opened […]
Crews extend repair time for Castro Valley sinkhole
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A major sinkhole caused by the New Year's Eve storm is still under repair. Work crews were back in action Monday, taking advantage of the break in the rain. Drivers are advised to use caution on Palomares Road near Palo Verde while crews are working. “The massive amount of water […]
UCSD Guardian
University of California Plans to Deduct Pay for Employees who Participated in Strike
The University of California is planning to retroactively dock pay of the 48,000 workers who participated in the historic strike last year. The UC distributed attestation forms in mid-January to academic workers that requested each participant report an estimate of the amount of duties they missed. The form asks workers...
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
Kinfolx helping revive downtown Oakland with gathering space for Black inclusion
OAKLAND -- With neighborhoods gentrifying in the Bay Area, there's one business in Oakland doing what it can to celebrate the heartbeat of connections for Black and Brown people. Kinfolx is a coffee and wine shop on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland. The owners call it a gathering space. "That's what we wanted to create," said Creighton Davis, one of the co-creators of Kinfolx. "A space that was a blank canvas. When you see these empty, open spaces they naturally mean there's a void there. When you think of a void most people think oh there's nothing to fill...
Contra Costa Herald
New cycle of paid job-training in Contra Costa that transforms lives
From St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa and the Workforce Development Program. A new session of the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is gearing up to help people in need find gainful and meaningful employment. Participants from past sessions note that the program has transformed their lives – given them the training and confidence to enter the workplace. With introductory sessions in Pittsburg, Brentwood, and Pleasant Hill – the WFD program at St. Vincent de Paul is aiming to help the most vulnerable in Contra Costa County develop the personal tools they will need to find and keep a good job. Interested participants are asked to attend 2 introductory sessions, which will take place in:
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
Nearly $34M in illegal cannabis found during raids in Oakland, Hayward
OAKLAND – Authorities busted three illegal cannabis growing operations in the East Bay last week, seizing more than $30 million in plants, along with firearms and cash.According to the Department of Cannabis Control, agents on Thursday served search warrants at operations in Oakland and Hayward. During Thursday's operations, 26,836 plants valued at more than $22.1 million was seized, along with 2,720 pounds of cannabis flower valued at more than $4.49 million.Along with the illegal cannabis plants, agents said an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a handgun were also seized, along with $68,841 in cash.The following day, agents with the Department of...
KQED
Work Begins Monday on Multimillion-Dollar Market Street Renovation Project
After more than a decade of planning, work crews will break ground Monday on the first phase of the Better Market Street project to redesign San Francisco's busiest thoroughfare with a variety of safety and aesthetic upgrades. Phase one will focus on the area between 5th and 8th streets on...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA
San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
When will temperatures start to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Monday marks the start of a gradual warmup across the San Francisco Bay Area.
15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley
Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower... The post 15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
