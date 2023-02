WATERVILLE, Maine – The Bowdoin College squash teams split against Colby on Saturday afternoon to finish out their regular season campaign. The women's team (12-7) defeated the Mules by a 7-2 score while the men's team (5-13) dropped an 8-1 decision. The teams will await to hear about NESCAC Tournament selections when they are announced on Tuesday.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO