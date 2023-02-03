First-of-its-kind grant opportunity creates investment-ready industrial sites to attract businesses and spur economic growth. Governor Pritzker today joined state and local leaders, along with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), and Intersect Illinois in Pullman to announce $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites – large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, industrial centers, and more.

