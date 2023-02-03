CINCINNATI — In June of 2019, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost thought a proposed utility bailout was a bad law, but he didn’t publicly oppose it because of support he’d received from the bailout’s primary beneficiary, FirstEnergy, according to lobbyists’ text messages displayed in court on Friday. Prosecutors displayed the messages as part of the […] The post Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO