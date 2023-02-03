ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wvxu.org

Referendum change, abortion rights amendment could both appear on November ballot

Ohio lawmakers didn’t pass a proposal to ask voters to make it harder to pass future constitutional amendments in time for the May ballot. One key legislative leader has suggested it could be on the November ballot. But backers of a possible amendment on reproductive rights are warning against...
spectrumnews1.com

Prosecutors reveal texts between Borges, FBI informant in federal corruption trial

CINCINNATI — Federal prosecutors focused on information gathered from an FBI informant Monday as the trial continued for former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges. Monday's evidence centered around dozens of calls, texts and other communications between Borges and consultant-turned-FBI informant Tyler Fehrman,...
spectrumnews1.com

Workers with disabilities can legally make less than minimum wage in Ohio

CLEVELAND — For most workers across Ohio, the minimum wage is $10.10, but workers with disabilities in can legally be paid less than that. The legislation in Ohio mirrors Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards act, which reads:. “The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides for the employment...
wosu.org

Ohio parents accused of using neo-Nazi lesson plan during homeschooling

An Ohio couple has been identified as leaders of the neo-Nazi “Dissident Homeschool” Telegram channel, distributing lesson plans to 2,400 members. We’ll discuss how these groups operate and the investigation into their activities by the Ohio Department of Education. VICE reported that Logan and Katja Lawrence of...
Edy Zoo

Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
Washington Examiner

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
Ohio Capital Journal

Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support

CINCINNATI — In June of 2019, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost thought a proposed utility bailout was a bad law, but he didn’t publicly oppose it because of support he’d received from the bailout’s primary beneficiary, FirstEnergy, according to lobbyists’ text messages displayed in court on Friday. Prosecutors displayed the messages as part of the […] The post Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
Chronicle-Telegram

State Rep. Gayle Manning gets Ohio House committee assignments

State Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville, has been appointed chairperson of the Ohio House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education and as a member to several other committees. House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, made the appointment. "I’m pleased to serve my district in the capacity aligned with my experience," Manning...
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget preview drew cheers, but with House GOP split, the donnybrook is about to begin: Thomas Suddes

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s annual state of the state speech, and budget preview, drew cheers and standing ovations Tuesday at the Statehouse. Good thing: He’ll need that memory to keep him going during the next five months, as the Ohio House of Representatives and state Senate chop and channel DeWine’s proposed $86.9 billion budget, amid House Republican bickering.
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician to pay $2.2M for role in drug kickback scheme

Hudson, Ohio-based physician Deepak Raheja, MD, was sentenced to prison and must pay $2.2 million after pleading guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Between February 2011 and July 2016, Dr. Raheja and his co-conspirators increased prescriptions for Nuedexta, a drug...
pointandshoreland.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
