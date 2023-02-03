Read full article on original website
Related
nprillinois.org
Tributes pour in for Laurence Msall, government finance expert and NPR Illinois advisory board member
Laurence Msall spent his career calling for fiscal responsibility. After his death on Saturday, those from across Illinois’ political spectrum praised his efforts. Msall, 61, died following complications from surgery, according to a statement from the Civic Federation based in Chicago, where he has served as president for 21 years.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker announces $40 million grant program to promote development-ready ‘megasites’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the creation of large development-ready areas known as “megasites” across the state. Megasites are large swaths of land, developed to attract businesses such as manufacturing...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Washington Examiner
Illinois school superintendents describe staffing situation as 'crisis'
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is describing what he says is a teacher shortage around the state as a crisis. The group conducted its sixth statewide survey of school superintendents on the staffing situation, and found that 79% of the 690 respondents said they have a teacher shortage problem.
Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments
(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others. ...
positivelynaperville.com
A new reason to reach out to elected officials
In 2020, Illinois voters were asked to weigh in on a Constitutional Amendment that would institute a graduated income tax. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, among other Chambers and business groups came out in strong opposition. Despite this initiative being rejected by a majority of Illinois voters, there is a movement underway in the Illinois General Assembly to reintroduce the measure.
1043theparty.com
Pritzker Administration Announces Inaugural Cohort of the Governor’s Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.)
Pritzker Administration Announces Inaugural Cohort of the Governor’s Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.) SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced today the participants of the inaugural cohort of the Governor’s Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.) program. The highly-competitive program was designed to provide a robust professional development opportunity for a population of State mid-level leaders that maintain critical roles in advancing key initiatives and maintaining optimal operations for the State.
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker's consecutive executive orders
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government's announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois. ...
New class action accuses Ford of improperly requiring job applicants to disclose personal, family medical information
A new class action accuses Ford of sticking its nose where it doesn't belong, alleging job applicants were required to disclose their personal and family medical histories as a condition of employment, allegedly in violation of Illinois law. Named plaintiffs Cayla Page, Theresa Blashaw and Kisma Bowles, on behalf of...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
System is rigged against regular folks
Consumers are reeling over massive increases in Nicor Gas costs, and they can’t get answers because the system is rigged against them. Nicor Gas is owned by a massive conglomerate called Southern Gas, which has four gas subsidiaries serving 4.2 million customers. Nicor is the largest serving 2.2 million consumers in the northern third of the state, excluding Chicago.
Illinois Business Journal
Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., announces 2023 scholarship program
The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. is offering a $1,000 scholarship to three (3) seniors from high schools in St. Clair, Madison and Perry Counties. A current senior at a St. Clair, Madison or Perry County high school. Planning a career as an attorney. Earning a grade...
Lawsuit filed by McHenry County state’s attorney against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban moved to federal court
A lawsuit filed by the McHenry County state’s attorney challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines has been moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally last month filed a lawsuit in McHenry County Circuit Court against House Bill 5471. House Bill 5471, also known as the Protect […]
nowdecatur.com
State Treasurer to hold unclaimed property auction
February 4, 2023 – Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from February 6 through February 10. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others...
southernillinoisnow.com
Only five Illinois Counties now at elevated risk for COVID transmission
Just five Illinois counties are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 transmission. Those five counties are rated at a medium risk of the virus. The rest of the state is considered at low levels of COVID activity. But State Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra says the virus is...
WQAD
Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week. It’s the latest...
Effingham Radio
IDPH Reports 5 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
White House and Governor Pritzker Announce Emergency Declarations to Expire in May; IDPH Pledges to Remain Vigilant and Protect Those Most At-Risk. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting five counties in the state are at a Medium Community Level for COVID-19, compared to 20 counties the previous week. No counties are listed at High Community Level in Illinois for the second straight week.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Foster, Durbin, Duckworth introduce resolution to name Fermilab Research Center after renowned physicist Dr. Helen Edwards
Foster, Durbin, Duckworth introduce resolution to name Fermilab Research Center after renowned physicist Dr. Helen Edwards. Representatives Bill Foster (D-IL-11) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), and Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced on Friday February 3, 2023 that they introduced a bicameral resolution to rename Fermilab’s Integrated Engineering Research Center (IERC) after the late Dr. Helen Edwards, who worked at Fermilab as a particle physicist for 40 years.
advantagenews.com
As rural areas lose population, some suggest ways to attract residents
As Illinois continues to lose population, especially in rural areas, smaller communities are exploring ways to attract new residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021. While the state’s most populous areas are losing the largest number of residents, population decline is occurring at the fastest rates in Illinois’ more rural areas.
Comments / 4