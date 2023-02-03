ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlmag.com

Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis

BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

NCERC celebrates its 20th year of operations in 2023 at SIUE

The National Corn to Ethanol Research Center (NCERC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville enters its 20th year of operations in 2023 after two decades of leadership in the biofuels industry. After opening its doors in October 2003, NCERC has served as the primary location for innovation in the corn ethanol industry. Now, NCERC’s clients have evolved to include companies from across the bioindustrial manufacturing sector that benefit from its unique facility and expert staff.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
kjluradio.com

Missouri will proceed with execution of Leonard Taylor on Tuesday

The state will proceed with plans to execute a St. Louis man. Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday that the state would carry out the sentence of Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, 58, on Tuesday, February 7, as ordered by the Missouri Supreme Court. Taylor is on death row for murdering...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

ESOP sides with MO GOP; Aldergeddon by the numbers

The so-called “Ethical” Society of Police (ESOP), once known for its diligence in standing with the community in the face of police misconduct, has taken the side of the wrongdoer. Last week, the Missouri Senate held hearings, led by State Senator Nick Schroer, on whether the City of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Spy balloon over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – We begin this week discussing the Chinese spy balloon. The balloon drifted across the country and over our heads in the St. Louis region. And while the dirigible was shot down off the Carolina coast, Americans heard more from Chinese leadership than they did from the President of the United States.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Former US Bank building in Troy to house restaurant, upscale apartments

Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
TROY, IL
travellens.co

40 Best Things to Do in St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, a stunning city in Missouri, is not only known for its barbeque ribs but also its love of baseball and beer. This city never forgets its past, evidenced by how they honor African-American natives who not only suffered but succeeded despite suffering. Here, you'll see excellent attractions, including...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Old Courthouse will honor Scott family in new exhibits

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week, and among the historic building’s improvements, will be new exhibit galleries that focus on Drew and Harriett Scott’s legal fight for freedom. Exhibits will examine how their cases, both state and federal, still impact America today. Other topics will include the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

