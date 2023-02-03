Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
Illinois Business Journal
NCERC celebrates its 20th year of operations in 2023 at SIUE
The National Corn to Ethanol Research Center (NCERC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville enters its 20th year of operations in 2023 after two decades of leadership in the biofuels industry. After opening its doors in October 2003, NCERC has served as the primary location for innovation in the corn ethanol industry. Now, NCERC’s clients have evolved to include companies from across the bioindustrial manufacturing sector that benefit from its unique facility and expert staff.
RFT Asks: Who Is New SLPS Superintendent Keisha Scarlett?
St. Louis' schools chief shares her first impressions of the city and how she ended up on stage with 2Pac
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
KMOV
Siteman Cancer Center in need of more volunteers at it’s six satellite locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Siteman Cancer Center is in need of more volunteers across all six of it’s satellite locations. Peter Aiello is a stage four colon cancer patient. Aiello has been coming to Siteman for treatment for the last seven years. “Without them it would be a...
Illinois Business Journal
Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., announces 2023 scholarship program
The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. is offering a $1,000 scholarship to three (3) seniors from high schools in St. Clair, Madison and Perry Counties. A current senior at a St. Clair, Madison or Perry County high school. Planning a career as an attorney. Earning a grade...
kjluradio.com
Missouri will proceed with execution of Leonard Taylor on Tuesday
The state will proceed with plans to execute a St. Louis man. Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday that the state would carry out the sentence of Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, 58, on Tuesday, February 7, as ordered by the Missouri Supreme Court. Taylor is on death row for murdering...
St. Louis American
ESOP sides with MO GOP; Aldergeddon by the numbers
The so-called “Ethical” Society of Police (ESOP), once known for its diligence in standing with the community in the face of police misconduct, has taken the side of the wrongdoer. Last week, the Missouri Senate held hearings, led by State Senator Nick Schroer, on whether the City of...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Spy balloon over St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – We begin this week discussing the Chinese spy balloon. The balloon drifted across the country and over our heads in the St. Louis region. And while the dirigible was shot down off the Carolina coast, Americans heard more from Chinese leadership than they did from the President of the United States.
Illinois Business Journal
Former US Bank building in Troy to house restaurant, upscale apartments
Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
PHOTOS: Huge Halloween convention spooks St. Louis
Thousands flock to downtown St. Louis this weekend for some Halloween spirit in the thick of winter.
travellens.co
40 Best Things to Do in St. Louis, MO
St. Louis, a stunning city in Missouri, is not only known for its barbeque ribs but also its love of baseball and beer. This city never forgets its past, evidenced by how they honor African-American natives who not only suffered but succeeded despite suffering. Here, you'll see excellent attractions, including...
St. Louis American
Old Courthouse will honor Scott family in new exhibits
A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week, and among the historic building’s improvements, will be new exhibit galleries that focus on Drew and Harriett Scott’s legal fight for freedom. Exhibits will examine how their cases, both state and federal, still impact America today. Other topics will include the...
KFVS12
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
Roaming St. Louis: Shopping timeless Main Street in St. Charles
For his Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow spent some time on the cobblestone Main Street of St. Charles: A nationally-renowned cookie store, tasting balsamic vinegar and hot sauce, and learning about soap-making.
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
Brandon Bosley Is the Wrong Alderman to Make St. Louis Streets Safer
The sponsor of Board Bill 120 is now walking back pedestrian safety provisions in favor of unrelated projects
America’s Wildest and Most Twisted Haunted House is in St. Louis
I'm pretty jaded when it comes to things that claim they are "scary". However, there is one of the most twisted, elaborate and wildest haunted houses I've ever seen in St. Louis and I'm not exaggerating. Have you ever heard of The Darkness? If you look at their address at...
Lacy Clay Is Likely Public Official No. 1 in St. Louis Bribery Scandal, P-D Reports
A search warrant reveals details that could link Clay and Alderman Brandon Bosley to the case
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
