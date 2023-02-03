Caution tape surrounds a commercial building at the northwest corner of Third and Main Streets in downtown Platte City. City officials say a few bricks at the top front of the vacant building had worked loose and fell to the Main Street sidewalk below one day last week. Since the situation is a potential hazard to pedestrians, the sidewalk area around the structure will remain roped off until the situation is properly addressed, city officials said. The building is the former home of the late Jim Farley’s Law Office but is no longer owned by the Farley family. City officials say the current owner, who has a dental practice in the Gladstone area, has been responsive to the city’s concerns and will have a brick mason look at the site as soon as can be scheduled. DJ Gehrt, city administrator, indicated there are currently no other structural concerns with the building.

PLATTE CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO