FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
Box truck sideswipes state trooper’s cruiser in Castle RockHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
chatsports.com
Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator
After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton already making big changes with Russell Wilson
New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.
Seahawks 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Senior Bowl: Seattle Beefs Up Interior
Prioritizing the line of scrimmage, the Seattle Seahawks use four of their first six selections to address needs on the offensive and defensive line, while future needs come to the forefront on day three.
Yardbarker
Offseason 2023 Mock Draft 2.0 — Post Senior Bowl (5 Rounds)
The Falcons have dipped heavily into the Senior Bowl group in recent years; last year they selected Desmond Ridder, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, Justin Shaffer, and DeAngelo Malone out of the group; five of their eight draft picks. In 2021, they selected Richie Grant, Frank Darby, Ta’Quon Graham, and Darren Hall; four of their eight draft picks. They also picked up Feleipe Franks as an undrafted free agent. It’s safe to assume they will be dipping into this group heavily once again. After watching some guys improve their stock, who could be on Atlanta’s radar? I’ll be updating this after the combine, after free agent signings, and before the draft. Additionally, if there are any big trades, I’ll make another one as well. If you want to check out Mock Draft 1.0, it’s linked below:
Yardbarker
This proposed Raiders-Packers trade sends Aaron Rodgers to Las Vegas
Speculation has run rampant already about the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the NFL offseason hasn’t even begun yet. Should Aaron Rodgers opt to continue his career, it sounds like there is a chance that it continues with another franchise. Making a trade centered around...
Yardbarker
Has Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Ended The Malik Willis Debate For Good After Just 1 Season?
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback draft class was touted as the worst group in years and maybe the worst group of the 21st century. The Steelers did a masterful job of disguising their intent to pick the former Pitt Panther and were tied closely to Malik Willis from the moment he started climbing draft charts after an amazing pro day.
Yardbarker
Vikings hire notable coach for DC position
Brian Flores has himself a new job. Flores has accepted the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position. Flores had been a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ DC job as well as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach job, but he ended up in Minnesota. Interestingly, this will be the...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson's personal staff at Broncos team building
Sean Payton was recently hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, taking over a team that has seen its fair share of struggles this past season. This leaves Payton as the leader of former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to Denver from Seattle. Wilson has developed a reputation of doing things differently in the NFL to go with his obvious talent for the game.
Yardbarker
49ers' Brock Purdy reportedly could return in early August after surgery
It appears rookie quarterback Brock Purdy may be able to help the San Francisco 49ers next season, after all. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Monday that "signs continue to point toward" Purdy having surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that he suffered in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29.
Yardbarker
This proposed Packers-Bengals trade sends Tee Higgins to Green Bay
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be the next young wide receiver to cash in on a lucrative new contract this offseason. After being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, he has cemented himself as one of the better young receivers in the league.
Yardbarker
Report: Vikings not permitted to interview Broncos DC
The Denver Broncos have not granted permission to the Minnesota Vikings to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position, Sports Illustrated reported Saturday. The same report said Evero has spoken to new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about remaining in Denver, but he is not the only candidate...
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos Releasing Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
The Denver Broncos made a big splash by hiring Sean Payton. There was then much discussion about what would happen to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Broncos were lukewarm on retaining him and allowed him to interview with other teams. Now, in a stunning turn of events, the Broncos are releasing DC Ejiro Evero.
chatsports.com
Report: Broncos are allowing Ejiro Evero out of his contract
According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract with the team. He is considered a strong candidate to reunite with Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota and serve as the Vikings defensive coordinator. Sources: The #Broncos are allowing...
'That's foreign to me': Payton addresses Wilson's personal coaches in Broncos' headquarters
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Minutes after he was introduced as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Monday, Sean Payton addressed how he'll work with quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton was officially introduced as the 20th head coach in Broncos history at a press conference Monday morning at the team's headquarters in Englewood.
Report: Saints Lose Offensive Line Coach Zach Strief to Broncos
More shuffling on the New Orleans coaching staff, as the Saints lose an up-and-coming coach to a familiar face.
UW Athletic Director Shows Support for Suspended Cole Bajema
The Husky forward will sit out Saturday night's USC game.
