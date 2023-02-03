LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln allegedly assaulted a staff member over the weekend. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Saturday afternoon a staff member was escorting an inmate from a cell to the bathroom and back again. The inmate allegedly refused to return to the cell and punched the staff member in the face.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO