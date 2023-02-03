Read full article on original website
Tomball ISD’s prekindergarten center to open in August
A prekindergarten center is scheduled to open in August as part of Tomball ISD. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction has begun on Tomball ISD’s prekindergarten center, named the Early Excellence Academy, which is set to open this August, Chief Financial Officer Jim Ross said. The center, located on Keefer Road...
23 restaurants that opened in 2022 or are coming in 2023 in Conroe, Montgomery
Kale & Kettle Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 15865 Hwy. 105, Unit 3, Montgomery. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 17. Montgomery Grove (food truck park)
2023 guide to private schools in The Woodlands area
The John Cooper School is a private education option in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy The John Cooper School) Private schools around The Woodlands offer a variety of specialized instruction from different religious affiliations and various types of curriculum. This guide features primary and middle schools with grade levels through eighth grade as well as high schools with grade levels through 12th grade. This list is noncomprehensive.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful recommends concept for Stevenson Park
The committee chose Concept C, which includes a covered pavilion and 108 parking spaces. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Following a series of public meetings last fall, Keep Friendswood Beautiful has chosen a concept for the Stevenson Park parking lot. KFB presented Concept C as its preferred selection to Friendswood City Council...
John Cooper School announces strategic plan
Students at the John Cooper School get hands on learning in the sciences. (Courtesy The John Cooper School) The John Cooper School announced in a press release a strategic plan which outlines the construction and opening of several new facilities over the next 10 years. The John Cooper School is...
Meeting preview: Pearland ISD to call trustee election, approve instructional calendar
The Pearland ISD board of trustees will approve of an upcoming May 6 trustee election and consider a proposed instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year at a regular Feb. 7 meeting. (Community Impact staff) The Pearland ISD board of trustees will meet Feb. 7 to approve its upcoming May...
Spring ISD officials name new principal for Spring High School
Jalen Hemphill was named the new principal of Spring High School, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Spring High School has welcomed a new principal who is trilingual and has a background in middle and high school education, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD.
Magnolia holds first public meeting on master thoroughfare plan
Around 60 people attended the city's first public meeting on its master thoroughfare plan, which was held at Magnolia City Hall. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Around 60 people attended the city of Magnolia’s first meeting on its master thoroughfare plan, which was held Feb. 1 at Magnolia City Hall. The...
Laser cutting service opening storefront soon in Missouri City
AALVO offers a series of custom services, including interior design, cake toppers and laser cut designs. (Courtesy AALVO) Laser cut and interior design space AALVO is opening its first storefront in March. The store opened online in 2018, but is now set for a physical storefront that startup owner Amy Chantra hopes will provide a space for Houston creatives and provide another way for customers to reach her.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Local service company Air Integrity HVAC relocates to new location in Kemah
Air Integrity HVAC has relocated to a new space in Kemah, from where it will continue to serve the Bay Area and other nearby locations. (Courtesy Air Integrity HVAC) Air Integrity HVAC moved into a new location at 1005 Winfield Lane, Ste. 404, Kemah, on Jan. 1, owner Roger Knight said.
TxDOT purchasing right of way for Magnolia Relief Route project
The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of way for the Magnolia Relief Route project, which will span around the city of Magnolia from Hwy. 249 to FM 1488. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of...
Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026
Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
Flyway development will see first business opening in 2023
Great Wolf Lodge CEO Murray Hennessy, Webster Mayor Donna Rogers, and several city and Great Wolf Lodge officials celebrate the groundbreaking for the resort expected to open in 2024. (Courtesy city of Webster) Webster’s Flyway development along I-45 will see the opening of its first business in 2023. The 80-acre...
Reel Seafood and Bar plotting relocation to former location of Tea + Victory
Originally located in Missouri City, Reel Seafood & Bar is moving to 2030 E. TC Jester Blvd., Houston, in the former location of Tea Victory. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Originally located in Missouri City, Reel Seafood & Bar is moving to 2030 E. TC Jester Blvd., Houston, in the former location of Tea + Victory.
The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas
HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
77377: Discover this month's featured neighborhood
Swimming pools, tennis courts and playgrounds are available in the neighborhood. (Courtesy Canva) Canyon Gate at Northpointe is located in the southern Tomball area zoned to Tomball ISD schools, including Canyon Pointe Elementary. The neighborhood includes a swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Median home value: $370,000. Homes on the...
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
