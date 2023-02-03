ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NH

Not ready to learn: Student discipline breaks down in Winnisquam schools

By Thomas P. Caldwell, for The Laconia Daily Sun
 3 days ago
laconiadailysun.com

Schools hope increased pay will attract needed staff

NORTHFIELD — Faced with difficulties in filling positions for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, the Winnisquam Regional School District has voted to boost their pay from $80 to $90 per day, although some members want to raise it further. As one speaker said during the public comment period at a...
NORTHFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

JBT Night raises 33k for the Cure Starts Now

LACONIA — The New England Wolves hosted the visiting Seacoast Spartans in their annual JBT Night on Jan. 28, to benefit the Cure Starts Now foundation. With over 500 fans in attendance, and with a variety of local shooters raising money for cancer research, the 8th annual JBT Night set a new standard of $33K raised for the foundation. In doing so, the Wolves battled the Spartans in a critical EHL contest and rallies from a 2-goal deficit to win in overtime 4-3 on the third goal of the context from Matyas Budina.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Audubon hosts program on birding of Northern NH

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Center and the Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present a program on "Birds and Birding of Northern New Hampshire" by Bob Quinn on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Quinn will share the wonders of birds and birding in the...
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Appointments Canceled At Manchester VA Medical Center, Tilton Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Some in-person appointments have been canceled this week at both Manchester VA Medical Center and the Tilton Community Based Outpatient Clinic. The Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Healthcare System says both facilities have had infrastructure issues caused by the recent cold weather. The affected appointments will now be conducted virtually or they’ll be rescheduled. Anyone who wants to check on the status of their appointment can call 603-624-4366.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Blood drives hosted by First United Methodist Church starting Feb. 9

GILFORD — It’s time to roll up a sleeve, because the American Red Cross is in constant need for blood and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply across New England. The Knights of Columbus and the American Red Cross are sponsoring twice monthly blood drives with host, First United Methodist Church - Gilford, located at 18 Wesley Way, just off Route 11A.
GILFORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

A day in Central High School history that would have made Ron DeSantis’s head explode

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Ironically – or more likely deliberately – Florida governor Ron DeSantis chose the lead-up to Black History Month to announce his objection to the African-American history Advanced Placement curriculum proposed for high schools in the Sunshine State. He did so because he regarded it as too woke. In response, the College Board, the entity that administers Advanced Placement exams, watered down the curriculum by eliminating units about the intersectionality of race and class and race and gender – among other topics – and by sidelining famed Black artists and thinkers.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Rosalie Wright: Celebrating a life well lived at 107 years and counting

I thought readers might like to hear about my mother, Mildred Lindsay. Feb. 4 marks her 107th birthday. She currently resides at Peabody Place in Franklin. She keeps telling us that she is ready to go and doesn’t understand why the Lord doesn’t take her. Her vision is failing, she is almost completely deaf, can no longer walk and is on oxygen 24/7, but her appetite betrays her. She loves to eat and seems to almost inhale her food. She is especially fond of apple pie. I gave her a piece last week in a sandwich box. She scraped every bit out she could with a spoon, then licked the container thoroughly. She then stated, “I would have done a better job if I had a longer tongue!” Too funny!
FRANKLIN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Meredith Fine Craft Gallery has a unique selection of meaningful gifts

MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery wishes you a Happy Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and affection, and what better way to do so than by embracing the timeless beauty and quality of New England’s artisanal crafts?
MEREDITH, NH
valleypatriot.com

Conflict of Interest Torpedoes Thibault in Dracut ~ EYE ON DRACUT

Here we go again: Cue the violins for Dracut’s self-proclaimed victim, Phil Thibault. This time, he’s lamenting because he was rejected by the Board of Selectmen for the newly created at-large seat on the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee—and he’s blaming everyone but himself, just like he always does. Meanwhile, the board majority cited conflict of interest, as Thibault is an architect who conducts business in town. But Thibault doesn’t like the truth to get in his way.
DRACUT, MA
laconiadailysun.com

The Home Beautiful employee-owners speak at national convention

BELMONT — Three employee-owners from The Home Beautiful recently traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to attend the CCA Global Partners’ Winter convention. They were invited to speak about their experiences transitioning to an employee-owned cooperative. Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Young, Board President and Design Department Manager Jackie Lemire and...
PHOENIX, AZ
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 101 service calls from 8 a.m. last Wednesday to 8 a.m. last Friday. Four people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
GILFORD, NH
valleypatriot.com

A Black Eye On Dracut

There are milestones and benchmarks that people inevitably use to measure the growth, stagnation and decline of a community. While most would stive to foster growth by raising standards, three members of the Dracut Board of Selectman have taken the approach to removal standards for themselves and thus be held unaccountable for stagnation and decline. I had to check my calendar after the December 13th Board of Selectmen meeting, I thought it was 1984! Truth is a lie, integrity is malfeasance, and accountability is subrogation.
DRACUT, MA

