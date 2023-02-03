ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Students, staff turn out for community-wide JCPS vaccination clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS held a community-wide vaccination clinic on Saturday. The clinic was held at Newcomer Academy and was open to all students and staff with Jefferson County Public Schools. Students were able to get vaccinated against measles, COVID-19, and the flu, and staff members were able to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Greater Louisville Inc. moving to PNC Tower this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville Inc. has announced that it will relocate its headquarters. GLI will move from its current location on Main Street, where it has been since 2002, to the PNC tower at 101 South Fifth Street. The move, according to a news release, comes after a thorough search in Downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LaGrange Road corridor, TARC targeted for Kentucky funding to improve traffic, air quality

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more funding to improve transportation and air quality throughout Kentucky. Awards totaling $11.3 million from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in five Kentucky counties. The counties provide a 20 percent monetary match and are responsible for executing the projects.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
jpinews.com

From Heartbreak To Hope – USOA Mrs. Kentucky On A Mission To Serve

Even on a cloudy day United States of America’s Mrs. Kentucky, Erica Ann Hildreth, radiates sunshine. Her authentic joy is on full display with her positive demeanor, sparkling eyes, and bright smile. She displays no indication that her life has been filled with struggle, but in fact, Erica is a survivor of tragedy, despair, and heartbreak.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Gun found at Ballard High School Monday is at least 20th found during 2022-23 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School. WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy