wdrb.com

Gun found at Ballard High School Monday is at least 20th found during 2022-23 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School. WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
wdrb.com

4 Louisville-area cheer teams headed to Orlando for national competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area high school cheer teams are preparing to head to Florida for a national competition. Assumption, Sacred Heart, Mercy Academy and North Oldham will all compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association tournament in Orlando. Assumption High School hosted a send-off rally for the teams on Monday before they leave this week.
wdrb.com

Kentucky high school bowling championships underway in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Bowling State Championships are happening over three days in Louisville this week. Monday, everyone got in on the match at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown. The first day of the competition was focused on the Unified and Adaptive competition. Unified bowling...
WHAS 11

Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
wdrb.com

Dads, daughters dance at annual event at Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dads and daughters took over Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday afternoon, not for baseball, but for dancing. Dressed in their finest and ready to strut their stuff, more than 700 fathers and their daughters gathered for a time of smiles and memories at the baseball stadium in downtown Louisville.
WHAS11

John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
