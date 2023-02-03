Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Prosser breaks ground on new southern Indiana facility to train students for heavy machinery careers
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Prosser Career Education Center broke ground Monday on a new project aimed at preparing high school students and adults for careers in heavy equipment, landscaping and construction careers. The Heavy Equipment Training Center will allow students to work with the machinery under a canopy,...
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
wdrb.com
Louisville mayor unveils plan for first community conversation on combatting gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first week of February marks National Gun Violence Survivors Week. In Louisville Monday, Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke about the impact of gun violence in the city and steps toward changing this violent trend. "Next week, will mark one year since an individual walked into my...
Louisville, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Louisville. The Male High School basketball team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on February 06, 2023, 15:15:00. The South Oldham High School basketball team will have a game with DeSales High School on February 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
wdrb.com
Free, hands-only CPR training classes held at Chef Space in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville residents learned how to save a life on Monday. Classes teaching hands-only CPR were held throughout the day at Chef Space on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the Russell neighborhood. The free classes were provided through a partnership with Fifth Third Bank Kentucky and...
wdrb.com
Gun found at Ballard High School Monday is at least 20th found during 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School. WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
wdrb.com
Bardstown High School staffer under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown High School employee is now on administrative leave. The Bardstown City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, sent a letter to families on Friday, Feb. 4. The letter said, "I want you to know that on Monday, Jan. 30 we received a report of...
wdrb.com
4 Louisville-area cheer teams headed to Orlando for national competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area high school cheer teams are preparing to head to Florida for a national competition. Assumption, Sacred Heart, Mercy Academy and North Oldham will all compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association tournament in Orlando. Assumption High School hosted a send-off rally for the teams on Monday before they leave this week.
wdrb.com
Hispanic, Latin artists showcase creative work at Kentucky Center in Louisville
Hispanic and Latin artists gathered in the lobby for a traveling exhibit called Our Kentucky Home. The event in downtown Louisville was presented by the Kentucky Arts Council.
wdrb.com
Kentucky high school bowling championships underway in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Bowling State Championships are happening over three days in Louisville this week. Monday, everyone got in on the match at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown. The first day of the competition was focused on the Unified and Adaptive competition. Unified bowling...
wdrb.com
Free CPR training sessions being held at Chef Space in Louisville on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People will have a chance to learn how to save a life this week in Louisville. Fifth Third Bank is partnering with the American Heart Association in Kentuckiana to offer 30-minute CPR trainings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chef Space, located at 1812 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
wdrb.com
'Derby City Fanatic' prize includes new VIP treatment additions for 2023 Derby season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Lottery announced the requirements to become this year's "Derby City Fanatic" and the person who starts the fireworks for the annual Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show. For about a decade, the "Thundernator" has been selected through a second chance...
Louisville expanding eligibility for eviction assistance program
A small tweak to Louisville’s “right to counsel” program for low-income residents facing eviction could double the number of people eligible for assistance.
wdrb.com
Private donation expands health care services at west Louisville urgent care center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-figure private donation will allow UofL Health to bring a new level of care to residents of west Louisville. UofL Health Urgent Care Plus — at 28th Street and Virginia Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood — received a $350,000 gift from Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw.
wdrb.com
Dads, daughters dance at annual event at Louisville Slugger Field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dads and daughters took over Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday afternoon, not for baseball, but for dancing. Dressed in their finest and ready to strut their stuff, more than 700 fathers and their daughters gathered for a time of smiles and memories at the baseball stadium in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Council member calling for greater collaboration between JCPS, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Councilman believes a breakdown in communication is failing to prevent violence in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) facilities. After recent incidents like a gun falling out of a backpack or a bullet being found on the floor, Anthony Piagentini (R-19) is calling for...
'24 SF Jalen Shelley Offered by Louisville
The Texas wing is a top-25 prospect in the Class of 2024.
John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
Comments / 0