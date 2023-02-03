Read full article on original website
Stunner In Seoul! South Korea Overhauls Belgium For Famous Davis Cup Victory
On a sensational Sunday in Seoul, South Korea dismantled Belgium’s 2-0 lead in the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers by winning the doubles and both singles. It is the first time the nation has overturned such a deficit in the history of the prestigious team event. The hero of the...
Dominant Dutch See Off Slovakia To Advance In Davis Cup
Netherlands are through to the Davis Cup Finals for the third time after beating Slovakia 3-0 in Groningen. The foundations for the victory were laid on Saturday when Tallon Griekspoor and Tim van Rijthoven both stepped up to deliver singles points and put the Netherlands 2-0 ahead. Those wins left...
#NextGenATP Fils Stuns Gasquet In Montpellier
18-year-old downs three-time champion for maiden ATP Tour win. If Arthur Fils wanted to make a big first impression on his home fans, the 18-year-old Frenchman certainly chose a good time to do it at the Open Sud de France – Montpellier. Fils upset countryman and 16-time tour-level titlist...
Zapata Miralles Wins Record-Breaking Match In Cordoba
First main draw match of tournament lasts three hours and 26 minutes. It did not take long for history to be made at the 2023 Cordoba Open. Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles won the longest match in tournament history on Monday when he defeated countryman Roberto Carballes Baena 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 26 minutes to reach the second round. The previous-longest match came in 2020, when Albert Ramos-Vinolas outlasted Pablo Andujar in three hours and 20 minutes.
China's Wu Breaks Top 100, Mover Of Week
ATPTour.com looks at the top Movers of the Week in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, as of Monday, 6 February 2023. After a week of ATP Challenger Tour events, players have broken new ground in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. ATPTour.com looks at the movers of the week as of Monday, 6 February 2023.
Kovacevic Captures Cleveland Challenger; Hijikata Wins At Home
Win titles and you will quickly climb the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Though much easier said than done, those are the hopes and dreams for the young stars on the ATP Challenger Tour who are hungry for a professional breakthrough. And all four of this week’s Challenger Tour champions are at a career-high Pepperstone ATP Ranking following their triumphs.
Tstisipas: 'I Plan To Push Boundaries'
To stay at the top of the ATP Tour, you need to be able to adapt and develop. With new stars emerging and a range of styles being implemented, the Tour provides numerous tests. For Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will star in season one of Netflix's Break Point, the desire to...
