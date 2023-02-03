ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases

A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases

Experts warn about Facebook Marketplace after these incidents took place.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Cultural Industry Advocacy Day

Cultural Industry Advocacy Day

Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak about the State of the Union.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

The Vinyl Revival: Why many are spinning records again

The Vinyl Revival: Why many are spinning records again

Local record shops say they've seen vinyl resurgence here in Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?

Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property

SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

States push to enshrine protections for tribal children

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Leo Thompson received plenty of love, food and shelter from the non-Native American family who raised them, but missed out on any exposure to their Indigenous culture, heritage, ancestors and community. “The only time they acknowledged my heritage was when they’d make passive comments like,...
MONTANA STATE
lehifreepress.com

Essential Facts & Figures for New Utah Residents

If you’re considering moving to Utah, get all the essential facts before arriving in your new home. There are several cities where anyone can start a family, build a career, or get a college education. Review the following points before you move to the Beehive State. Personal preferences and...
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Gov. Cox Issues Statement On Attacks At SLC Prison

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox is vowing to look into two recent attacks on officers at the new state prison in Salt Lake City. One officer was hospitalized after being assaulted in a maximum-security housing unit Saturday. They’ve since been released. A few days before, another officer was attacked by an inmate in the same area. Cox called this “unacceptable” and said they’re doing everything possible to ensure “this doesn’t happen again.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah snowpack at a 10-year-high

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is in the middle of a 10-year high when it comes to snowfall. Glen Merrill, a hydrologist with National Weather Service Salt Lake said Utah’s snowpack is currently 167% of the median for the state. “We really haven’t seen a snowpack this deep...
UTAH STATE
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Behind the Badge: Training Police K9 Teams

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Protecting the Utah Legislature now in session, isn’t just a job for man alone. The Utah Highway Patrol K9 team trains each week to get a leg up on crime at the Utah State Capitol and across the state. ABC4 News stopped by the training to see how they sniff it out, in this edition of “Behind the Badge.”
UTAH STATE
utah.gov

Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals

Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
UTAH STATE

