Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ABC 4
A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases
A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases

Experts warn about Facebook Marketplace after these incidents took place.
ABC 4
Cultural Industry Advocacy Day
Cultural Industry Advocacy Day

Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak about the State of the Union.
ABC 4
The Vinyl Revival: Why many are spinning records again
The Vinyl Revival: Why many are spinning records again

Local record shops say they've seen vinyl resurgence here in Utah.
ABC 4
Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness
Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness
ABC 4
Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC
Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC
ABC 4
SB 117, Bill in Utah to reform law enforcement for lethality assessment of domestic violence reports
SB 117, Bill in Utah to reform law enforcement for lethality assessment of domestic violence reports
ABC 4
Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
ABC 4
SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property
SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6.
DWR issues emergency statewide ban on ‘shed hunting’ amid harsh winter conditions
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced a statewide emergency closure to "shed hunting" in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. The last time shed hunting was prohibited in Utah was 2017.
kslnewsradio.com
Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
ABC 4
States push to enshrine protections for tribal children
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Leo Thompson received plenty of love, food and shelter from the non-Native American family who raised them, but missed out on any exposure to their Indigenous culture, heritage, ancestors and community. “The only time they acknowledged my heritage was when they’d make passive comments like,...
lehifreepress.com
Essential Facts & Figures for New Utah Residents
If you’re considering moving to Utah, get all the essential facts before arriving in your new home. There are several cities where anyone can start a family, build a career, or get a college education. Review the following points before you move to the Beehive State. Personal preferences and...
midutahradio.com
Gov. Cox Issues Statement On Attacks At SLC Prison
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox is vowing to look into two recent attacks on officers at the new state prison in Salt Lake City. One officer was hospitalized after being assaulted in a maximum-security housing unit Saturday. They’ve since been released. A few days before, another officer was attacked by an inmate in the same area. Cox called this “unacceptable” and said they’re doing everything possible to ensure “this doesn’t happen again.”
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah snowpack at a 10-year-high
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is in the middle of a 10-year high when it comes to snowfall. Glen Merrill, a hydrologist with National Weather Service Salt Lake said Utah’s snowpack is currently 167% of the median for the state. “We really haven’t seen a snowpack this deep...
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
ABC 4
Behind the Badge: Training Police K9 Teams
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Protecting the Utah Legislature now in session, isn’t just a job for man alone. The Utah Highway Patrol K9 team trains each week to get a leg up on crime at the Utah State Capitol and across the state. ABC4 News stopped by the training to see how they sniff it out, in this edition of “Behind the Badge.”
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
utah.gov
Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals
Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
