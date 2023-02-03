Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Pet of the Week: Angie
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Pet of the Week for February 3, 2023 is Angie. The Huskie/Shephard mix is five to six months old. Angie was brought to the shelter in November. She and her sister, Peggie, are both available for adoption. If you're interested in adopting Angie, Peggie...
Man evading police causes fatal crash in Eastland
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Eastland resulted in the death of a driver unlawfully evading arrest and non-life-threatening injuries to a passenger, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident happened on I-20, one mile west of Eastland around 4:20 p.m. on February 3. The male driver, […]
brownwoodnews.com
Sunday pursuit ends with crash into apartment complex
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the 377 Villa apartments in the 4200 block of U.S. Hwy 377S regarding a report of a male assaulting a family member and destroying the apartment. The male suspect left the scene in a black pickup before officers were able to arrive.
KFDA
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter cases and ask for harsher punishments. State District Judge Douglas Woodburn granted the motions in the case of Larry Rolen who prosecutors say killed five family members in a wreck two years ago.
UPDATE: 1 arrested after woman found dead in Amarillo hotel
UPDATE: (Feb. 6, 7:30 a.m.) The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit identified the suspect that was taken into custody in the wake of the death of 31-year-old Kendra Vela, who was found dead on Sunday. Police said that 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center related […]
Live The Upscale Life In This Beautiful Home For Sale In The Greenways!
The Greenways are one of the more recently developed residential areas in Amarillo but they've certainly gained a snug foothold as an upper class, sensibly posh neighborhood that can be the perfect place for a family to settle in and level up!. Not sure what I mean? Don't worry, I've...
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
