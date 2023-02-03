ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Pet of the Week: Angie

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Pet of the Week for February 3, 2023 is Angie. The Huskie/Shephard mix is five to six months old. Angie was brought to the shelter in November. She and her sister, Peggie, are both available for adoption. If you're interested in adopting Angie, Peggie...
AMARILLO, TX
Man evading police causes fatal crash in Eastland

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Eastland resulted in the death of a driver unlawfully evading arrest and non-life-threatening injuries to a passenger, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident happened on I-20, one mile west of Eastland around 4:20 p.m. on February 3. The male driver, […]
EASTLAND, TX
Sunday pursuit ends with crash into apartment complex

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the 377 Villa apartments in the 4200 block of U.S. Hwy 377S regarding a report of a male assaulting a family member and destroying the apartment. The male suspect left the scene in a black pickup before officers were able to arrive.
BROWNWOOD, TX

