Salman Rushdie talked to New Yorker editor David Remnick in his first interview since being critically injured in a stabbing attack last August in Chautauqua, New York. Remnick writes that he was startled by Rushdie’s appearance when he met him at the office of Andrew Wylie, the author’s longtime friend and editor. “He has lost more than forty pounds since the stabbing. The right lens of his eyeglasses is blacked over.…There is scar tissue on the right side of his face. He speaks as fluently as ever, but his lower lip droops on one side.”

