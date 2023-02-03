Read full article on original website
Related
‘Knock at the Cabin’s Ending Makes It Very Different From ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’
The following post contains SPOILERS for Knock at the Cabin, as well as its source material, The Cabin at the End of the World. Typically, when you turn a best-selling novel into a movie, you want to make it clear to fans of the book you’ve made an adaptation of it. The most obvious and easiest way to do that is to use the book’s title as the title of the movie. Hey, did you love John Grisham’s The Firm? Well here is the film The Firm, starring Tom Cruise. Big into Dune? Check out Dune! And so on.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where will ‘Knock at the Cabin’ be streaming?
Knock at the Cabin by M. Night Shyamalan has finally hit the theatres. Anyone familiar with the filmmaker’s work is aware of the mind-boggling and jaw-dropping twists that the director has been imparting upon audiences for more than two decades. Consisting of a stellar cast like Dave Bautista, Jonathan...
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: Shyamalan’s New Thriller Ain’t the End of the World
Never go on a vacation in an M. Night Shyamalan movie. You could wind up the sole survivor of a catastrophic train crash. Or maybe you’ll visit your grandparents’ house only to discover they are not who they seem. And don’t even think about going to the beach; everyone there turns prematurely old. Now Shyamalan’s made Knock at the Cabin, where a family’s vacation gets interrupted by four religious zealots who demand they sacrifice a loved one to prevent a global apocalypse. What’s Shyamalan got against vacations? Did he have a bad experience with a travel agent or something?
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror
Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Digital Trends
Knock at the Cabin review: Bautista elevates Shyamalan’s familiar apocalypse
“Knock at the Cabin standout Dave Bautista elevates M. Night Shyamalan's apocalyptic thriller.”. Great performances from the cast, especially Dave Bautista. Fast pace keeps tension high and mounting throughout. Cons. Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s career has been a roller coaster of sorts. A string of early, successful thrillers fueled his...
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin finally dethrones Avatar at the box office
Someone had to do it, and it was M. Night Shyamalan who finally knocked down James Cameron. The director's latest thriller, Knock at the Cabin, topped the domestic box office this weekend with a $14.2 million debut, marking the first time since December that Avatar: The Way of Water didn't come in at number one. Cameron's sci-fi epic spent an impressive seven consecutive weeks in the top position. The $14.2 million opening for Knock at the Cabin was the lowest of Shyamalan's career, and it came in below the $16.8 million debut of his previous movie, 2021's Old. Still, it's not bad for a film that reportedly had a budget of only $20 million. In...
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King’s new genre adaptation aims to terrify as an eerie cartoon character sets sights on a blood-stained sequel
Happy Tuesday, thrill seekers! After a relaxing weekend, it’s time again to jump back into the fold of the creepy and the scary. And with upcoming projects like Knock at the Cabin and Scream VI completely captivating the attention and imagination of genre diehards, 2023 might possibly be the best year for horror in recent memory. With that said, we’re set to explore plenty of those goodies in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered — and yes, it’s going to be a good one. In the latest collection of news, a fresh-faced Stephen King adaptation is set to absolutely terrify while a beloved children’s character is already attached to a scary sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rupert Grint’s character in ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ explained
Rupert Grint has come a long way as an actor since playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films and, while he hasn’t had as seamless a transition to adult roles as some of his castmates, he’s come into his own in recent years. The actor has discovered a talent for horror, recently starring in the Apple TV Plus series Servant, executive produced by none other than M. Night Shyamalan, who also acts as the series’ showrunner. The show is currently in its last season and Grint has impressed viewers and critics alike with his portrayal of the self-centered Julian, prompting fans to wonder where his career will go after the show is finished.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘True Spirit’ on Netflix, A Movie Based On The True Story of a Teen’s Global Sailing Voyage
True Spirit (now on Netflix) is the rare BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie with actual boats in it! This mini-biopic of sorts stars Teagan Croft of DC TV series Titans as real-life Australian sailor Jessica Watson, who, at 16, was the youngest person ever to complete a solo around-the-world sailing trip. Anna Paquin and Josh Lawson play her concerned parents, and Cliff Curtis is her gruff, seasoned-seafarer coach, who helps her through the storms and doldrums and other hazards of all the oceans of the Earth. Are you ready to be inspired by the overwhelming BOATSiness of this...
Bill Bixby: The Tragic Life & Death of the "Favorite Martian," "Eddie's Father," "Magician," and "Incredible Hulk" Star
Bill Bixby, who died in 1993, was and remains one of the most diversely talented and treasured actors in television and film history. Among countless small-screen guest spots and big-screen movie roles, he was best known for a variety of starring roles on TV shows like My Favorite Martian, The Courtship of Eddie's Father, The Magician, and The Incredible Hulk. Later in his life, he also carved out a career as a director with gigs on the 1990s sitcom, Blossom starring future Jeopardy host Mayim Bialick.
Knock at the Cabin fan spots ‘incredible’ Easter egg that suggests film takes place in same universe as Old
A fan of Knock at the Cabin has spotted an Easter egg which could tie back to one of director M Night Shyamalan’s previous releases.The film, released in cinemas this week, focuses on a family staying at a remote holiday cabin, who are approached by four members of what seems to be a doomsday cult.In her four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey described the film as “a (largely) single-location, narratively straightforward horror that unspools the tricky moral conundrum at its centre with inventive, Hitchcockian flair”. “Hopefully, Knock at the Cabin will serve as a reminder that Shyamalan should...
Paul Walker: "Fast and Furious 7" Movie Used CGI to Finish Filming When Actor Died
According to BuzzFeed.com, "When Paul Walker, 40, died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013, it left The Fast and the Furious franchise without a key star in the middle of production on a sequel expected to make hundreds of millions of dollars."
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed
One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
Comments / 0