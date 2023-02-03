Rupert Grint has come a long way as an actor since playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films and, while he hasn’t had as seamless a transition to adult roles as some of his castmates, he’s come into his own in recent years. The actor has discovered a talent for horror, recently starring in the Apple TV Plus series Servant, executive produced by none other than M. Night Shyamalan, who also acts as the series’ showrunner. The show is currently in its last season and Grint has impressed viewers and critics alike with his portrayal of the self-centered Julian, prompting fans to wonder where his career will go after the show is finished.

