Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Basketball Drops Home Contest to UNLV
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force women's basketball team found itself on the wrong end of a 98-57 defeat at the hands of UNLV on Saturday at Clune Arena. The major difference in Saturday's outing proved to be the Lady Rebels' ability to attack the Falcon interior at will, scoring 60 points in the paint, posting an even 30 in both halves, keeping Air Force (12-12, 7-5 MW) at a distance throughout the game. UNLV (22-2, 12-0 MW) closed the day shooting 56 percent (39-70) from the field, while adding a 53-percent clip (8-15) from three-point range.
UNLV football recruiting: Odom looks to upgrade on defense, fill needs in announcing first class
Barry Odom's most challenging task with his first recruiting class as UNLV football coach is probably filling immediate needs.
vegas24seven.com
Rebels Earn CSCAA Fall Team Scholar All-America Status
REBELS EARN CSCAA FALL TEAM SCHOLAR ALL-AMERICA STATUS. The UNLV women’s swimming and diving team receives the Scholar recognition with a 3.36 GPA. @UNLV_Swim_Dive on Twitter | CSCAA Release | Fall 2022 Academic All-America Team List. The UNLV women’s swimming and diving program was named to the College Swimming...
Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 17 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Nevada
Choosing where to stay in Nevada can be a bit of a challenge. On the one hand, the options are endless, especially with slick hotspots like Las Vegas and Reno dotting the horizon. On the other, with so many jaw-dropping natural wonders to explore and posh amenities to swoon over, visitors are spoiled for choice! The Silver State is a fantastic place to visit year-round, so we’ve done the hard work for you. These epic places to stay in Nevada are some of the best and will give you a front-row seat to all of the state’s coolest sights, amenities, and activities no matter what’s on your dream vacation agenda.
KOLO TV Reno
Dems shake up start of 2024 presidential primary; Nevada goes second
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Democratic Party on Saturday approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although more changes are possible later...
With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas
Las Vegas Sands has been linked to potential gaming development opportunities in New York and Texas. The company is willing to spend billions of dollars in both locations to regain its American foothold. The post With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Nevada teens compete in math, science competition for trip to nation’s capital
Teens from across Nevada were up early Saturday morning in North Las Vegas ready to be quizzed on math and science. No, this isn’t your typical Jeopardy or game show.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: Lombardo: Nevada is back open for business
In his Jan. 23 State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined his ambitious legislative agenda for 2023. He wants to suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single largest education investment in Nevada history, and raise state employees’ pay 12 percent over the next two years.
2news.com
Nevada Army Guard acquires 2 late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters
The Nevada Army Guard’s wish list came to fruition during the holiday season with its acquisition of two state-of-the-art UH-72B Lakota helicopters in December. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine National Guard states to receive two late-model Lakotas to enhance rotary-wing aircraft capabilities across the country, especially in mountainous states.
2news.com
More Wintry Weather in Northern Nevada, Avalanche Warning for the Sierra
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as more wintry weather hit Northern Nevada Sunday morning. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning, February 6. That includes the Greater Lake Tahoe region. The Sierra Avalanche Center says the...
thenevadaindependent.com
Gov. Lombardo turns heads with appointment of Assad to GCB
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has begun making his first appointments to the state’s many boards and commissions, and this past week’s announcement of George Assad to the Gaming Control Board has drawn more than the usual number of furrowed brows and lines of newsprint. In tandem with the...
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Nevada With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Las Vegas, Nevada is a place that gushes excitement in excess. Whether it’s the epic casinos and hotels or the rides and world-class shows, visitors to the famous city expect more of everything. Nowhere is this dream fulfilled more than at the largest buffet in Nevada, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace! Not only does this massive buffet have just about anything a hungry diner can think of, they have just as many desserts to choose from, too! Take a sugary trip down The Strip and explore the desserts at Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace for a dining experience like no other.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
One lucky boy to draw straight flush
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
Democratic lawmakers propose $250 million to boost educator raises
Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly announced a proposal to add $250 million to the state’s education budget to help provide raises for Nevada teachers and address a record number of vacancies. The post Democratic lawmakers propose $250 million to boost educator raises appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
eenews.net
History emerges as Lake Mead recedes
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
Nevada says Tesla's possible tax breaks stay secret, for now
The details of any potential tax breaks for Tesla's $3.6 billion expansion of its Nevada factory will remain secret until late February.
Comments / 0