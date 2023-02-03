Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Who wouldn't like a smartphone that's light on the pocket but big on specs? Google's already inexpensive Pixel 6a is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. The Pixel 6a is one of the best phones currently available and it was also among Google's top-selling phones in 2022. Google...
Phone Arena
Telegram introduces profile photo maker, real-time chat translation
Telegram typically pushes out major updates once a month, and February is no exception. After adding the ability to hide spoilers in media content and a bunch of other features in late 2022, Telegram recently released yet another update that brings even more new features to both Android and iOS users.
Phone Arena
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's first-ever Pixel Watch is... probably not the best smartwatch in the world, failing to give the hugely successful Apple Watch Series 8 a run for its money in terms of software smoothness and also offering disappointing battery life. But if you're a hardcore fan of the search giant behind...
Phone Arena
Q4 sales of these two phones prove that consumers will pay up for innovation
Analytics firm Kantar has just weighed in on the fourth quarter of the 2022 smartphone market and called iOS the "global standout performer" during the fourth quarter. That's because the iPhone showed market share growth in almost all markets covered by Kantar. That includes the U.S. and the European 5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Great Britain). In both of those regions, year-over-year growth was two percentage points.
Phone Arena
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Another year has quickly passed, and we've also welcomed the next big flagship from one of the tech behemoths. That got me thinking: What do modern smartphones really need? Do smartphone manufacturers probe the market in such a way, or do they follow dry and synthetic guidelines made by some software deep in the HQ basement?
Phone Arena
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Generally, software updates are great: they bring new features, fix previous bugs, and are overall welcomed. However, things aren't always sunshine and sparkle with updates, at least for some users. AppleInsider reports that after Apple's iOS 16.3 update, some users have been experiencing problems backing up their devices to the iCloud.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Plus see unusually high discounts in China
It almost feels like the smartphone market is slowly but surely crumbling, despite big CEOs like Apple's Tim Cook recently claiming that consumers are willing to spend even more of their money on pricier iPhone models, potentially hinting at the iPhone Ultra. Somewhat contrastingly to that statement, though, it seems iPhone sales are not doing well.
Phone Arena
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers are slowly becoming a natural part of our lives. If you need a reminder on how popular they are, you need not look further than our own list of best smart speakers of 2023. We’re seeing not only loads of competition, but also improvements in quality and capabilities.
Phone Arena
Apple's super-premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price
Well, here's something you don't quite see every day: a popular product with great features, an attractive design, and no sequel in sight sold at a lower-than-ever price in February instead of November or December the year before. Believe it or not, the noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are cheaper right...
Phone Arena
Apple is reportedly moving ahead on developing reverse wireless charging for the iPhone
Reverse wireless charging debuted with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in 2018. Samsung included the feature, which it called Power Share, with the Galaxy S10 series in 2019. The feature turns the back of your phone into a wireless charging pad and you can charge the phones of friends and family members by placing your phone screen down on a table with the device being charged placed back to back with your phone. You can also use the feature to power up true wireless stereo earbuds as they rest in a charging case.
Phone Arena
Here's why Apple's second-largest business unit will continue to grow regardless of iPhone sales
Apple has put itself in a position that will allow it to generate tens of billions of dollars each year in Services revenue even if it doesn't approach peak iPhone sales ever again. That was the main goal behind Apple's plan to double Services revenue from $25 billion to $50 billion by the fiscal year 2020. The plan was hatched after iPhone sales peaked in 2015 and Apple not only hit the $50 billion target by Q4 of fiscal 2020, it has continued to put up strong numbers in the Services segment. For fiscal year 2022, Apple's Services unit took in $78.13 billion, a 14.2% increase from fiscal year 2021.
Phone Arena
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
You haven’t forgotten, right? The OnePlus 11 reveal event is happening tomorrow! And while the show bears the name of a flagship, that’s not going to be all that OnePlus fans will see. After all, less than a week ago, OnePlus started teasing their first tablet: the OnePlus Pad.
Phone Arena
One of the best Google Pixel Buds Pro deals ever is back with a vengeance
Pretty much every single product made by Google is on sale at a special price across the US right now, but if the search giant's in-house smartphones and smartwatch don't impress you much for some reason, perhaps the most advanced Pixel Buds yet can get the job done. As their...
Phone Arena
The best Galaxy S23 series screen protectors - our top picks
Searching for the ideal screen protector for your new Samsung Galaxy S23? You want to protect that beautiful AMOLED screens but keep them bright and responsive? With the multitude of options available, making a decision can be overwhelming. Fear not, we've got you covered. In this guide, we'll give you a thorough rundown of the top options for safeguarding your Galaxy S23 device - we're going to cover all three models, here we go.
Phone Arena
Musk claims to have saved Twitter from bankruptcy and red ink
Still one of the richest men in the world, Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now claiming that his $44 billion purchase of Twitter was a timely one as it saved the social media company from bankruptcy. Replying to a tweet from The Wall Street Journal, Musk wrote, "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!"
Phone Arena
The hugely popular Apple Watch Series 8 is cheaper than ever before
If you managed to resist the temptation of purchasing a slowly aging Apple Watch Series 7 with standalone cellular connectivity from Walmart at a massive $200 discount a little while back, now might be the ideal time to get the newest "mainstream" member of the world's most popular smartwatch family instead.
Comments / 0