Apple has put itself in a position that will allow it to generate tens of billions of dollars each year in Services revenue even if it doesn't approach peak iPhone sales ever again. That was the main goal behind Apple's plan to double Services revenue from $25 billion to $50 billion by the fiscal year 2020. The plan was hatched after iPhone sales peaked in 2015 and Apple not only hit the $50 billion target by Q4 of fiscal 2020, it has continued to put up strong numbers in the Services segment. For fiscal year 2022, Apple's Services unit took in $78.13 billion, a 14.2% increase from fiscal year 2021.

