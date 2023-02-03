ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Diana Avsaragova lays out timeline for title shot after Bellator 290

By Matt Erickson, Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJtX3_0kbnlmLA00

LOS ANGELES – Diana Avsaragova doesn’t seem to be afraid to look down the road.

The unbeaten Bellator women’s flyweight contender has what arguably is her toughest test yet Saturday in California. Avsaragova (5-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) takes on former title challenger Alejandra Lara (9-6 MMA, 3-5 BMMA) on the Bellator 290 prelims.

“The goal for me has always been to fight tough opponents, and Lara is a great fighter despite her losing streak,” Avsaragova said at Thursday’s media day. “She’s the toughest fighter I’ve faced on paper. In terms of fighting for the title, I think I’ll be ready in two or three more fights.”

Lara and Avsaragova are going in different directions lately. Avsaragova has yet to lose. But starting with her title loss to former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Lara is on a skid of five losses in seven fights – and currently three straight decision setbacks.

Avsaragova appears intent on not letting Lara use her as a stepping stone to get back on track. And if she wins, she’s glad to keep working toward a shot at a belt with Bellator.

“I’m very satisfied with the promotion,” she said. “I’m happy with Bellator. It’s a huge, amazing organization and I’m hoping to keep fighting for them and eventually get the belt.”

Check out Avsaragova’s full media day interview above.

Bellator 290 takes place Saturday at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The main card airs on CBS following prelims on MMA Junkie.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 290.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA Offers L.A. Area 2024 Guard Trent Perry

UCLA has offered Trent Perry, the 2024 guard from Studio City (Calif.) Harvard Westlake. Perry has had somewhat of a breakout junior season, averaging 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists per game in helping Harvard Westlake to a 28-1 record and the No. 2 seed in the CIF Southern Section Open Division Championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit is underway in South Los Angeles. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills. By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief continues to recover

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta continues to recover after being hospitalized last month after suffering an “intracranial hemorrhage” around Jan, 13. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continued to provide periodic updates on the chief’s condition noting Fronterotta made it out of the ICU...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officers catch shooting suspect following high-speed pursuit

Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect that began in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.The pursuit moved into Hyde Park near Centinela, then into Inglewood. The suspect was driving a silver late-model sedan. Speeds reached 90 mph in residential areas as the suspect ran several red lights and took multiple turns to try to evade pursuing officers. The suspect drove through several parking lots. Officers were managing to keep close to the vehicle.The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.The pursuit began at about noon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
MAYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Council approves South LA hotel over community objections

LOS ANGELES – The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Inmate walks away from correctional facility in Los Angeles

The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a community reentry program in Los Angeles.Carlos Montes was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, according to a CDCR news statement. He was last seen Saturday at the Male Community Reentry Program. Montes walked away from the the facility wearing a burgundy shirt and jean shorts. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers received notification of an alarm on Montes' monitoring device at 4:30 p.m., according to a CDCR news statement."Agents from CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Montes and notification was made to local law enforcement," according to the statement.Montes was sentenced to the facility on February 14, 2022. Montes was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall Latino man weighing 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials urged anyone who sees Montes or has any knowledge of his whereabouts to call local law enforcement or 911.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall

Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
TORRANCE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES - A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Get Out Of Town!: Parks BBQ

Korean BBQ has long been popular in Los Angeles, and while we miss the days of Woo Lae Oak on Western Avenue, there have been plenty of stellar Korean restaurants to enjoy over the decades and throughout the Southland. One of our absolute favorites for quality, abundance and flavor is Parks BBQ on Vermont Avenue in K-town.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy