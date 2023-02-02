RUNNIN’ REBELS TO TRAVEL TO WYOMING FOR WEDNESDAY GAME. Statistics (PDF) | Statistics (Web) The UNLV men’s basketball team (15-8 overall, 4-7 Mountain West) will head back out on the road this week to play at Wyoming on Wednesday night, Feb. 8, at 8:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. PT and at No. 25/23 San Diego State on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m.

