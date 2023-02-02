ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vegas24seven.com

Runnin’ Rebels To Travel To Wyoming For Wednesday Game

RUNNIN’ REBELS TO TRAVEL TO WYOMING FOR WEDNESDAY GAME. Statistics (PDF) | Statistics (Web) The UNLV men’s basketball team (15-8 overall, 4-7 Mountain West) will head back out on the road this week to play at Wyoming on Wednesday night, Feb. 8, at 8:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. PT and at No. 25/23 San Diego State on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m.
PARADISE, NV
vegas24seven.com

Lady Rebels Selected USBWA National Team Of The Week

Winners of 13 straight, Lady Rebels host Fresno State Thursday at 5 p.m. The U.S. Basketball Writers Association has voted UNLV as its national women’s basketball team of the week, the organization announced Tuesday. UNLV scored 90-plus points in road wins at New Mexico and Air Force last week,...
PARADISE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy