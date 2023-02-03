ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hamdy Abdelwahab suspended, has UFC debut win overturned after positive drug test and 'tampering'

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1NUR_0kbnkxYS00

UFC heavyweight prospect Hamdy Abdelwahab no longer has a promotional win on his resume.

Friday, UFC anti-doping partner USADA announced Abdelwahab (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) recently was suspended for two years after he tested positive twice for anabolic agent methenolone and its metabolites. He also was flagged for a tampering violation.

“Abdelwahab did not declare the use of methenolone on his onboarding declaration forms and did not establish a compelling justification for his failure to do so,” a USADA announcement said. “Based on USADA’s investigation, it was determined that Abdelwahab used the prohibited substance and knew of his obligation to declare it.”

The positive tests stemmed from a split decision win over Don'Tale Mayes (9-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) at UFC 277 in July. The event took place in Dallas. A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) representative confirmed to MMA Junkie the win has been overturned to a “no decision” (no contest).

“When a combative sports contestant in Texas tests positive for a banned substance, we place them on a 90-day suspension,” TDLR public information officer Tela Mange said in a written statement to MMA Junkie. “If the contestant won the bout, we list the bout as ‘No Decision.’ We can also pursue an administrative penalty and a monetary penalty could also be issued against the contestant. This case has been referred to our Enforcement Division for further investigation.”

Abdelwahab, 30, will be eligible to return to competition July 30, 2024, two years from the first positive test.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor fighting for UFC title 'a given' if he beats Michael Chandler

Michael Bisping believesConor McGregor could soon find himself in yet another championship bout. Bisping, a UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion, is confident that McGregor just needs to notch a win in his return to the cage to secure a title shot. The Irish superstar is expected to return later this year against Michael Chandler after the two conclude their duties as coaches of the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Season 31 of “TUF” is set to finish airing in mid-August.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy