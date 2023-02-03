Hamdy Abdelwahab suspended, has UFC debut win overturned after positive drug test and 'tampering'

UFC heavyweight prospect Hamdy Abdelwahab no longer has a promotional win on his resume.

Friday, UFC anti-doping partner USADA announced Abdelwahab (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) recently was suspended for two years after he tested positive twice for anabolic agent methenolone and its metabolites. He also was flagged for a tampering violation.

“Abdelwahab did not declare the use of methenolone on his onboarding declaration forms and did not establish a compelling justification for his failure to do so,” a USADA announcement said. “Based on USADA’s investigation, it was determined that Abdelwahab used the prohibited substance and knew of his obligation to declare it.”

The positive tests stemmed from a split decision win over Don'Tale Mayes (9-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) at UFC 277 in July. The event took place in Dallas. A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) representative confirmed to MMA Junkie the win has been overturned to a “no decision” (no contest).

“When a combative sports contestant in Texas tests positive for a banned substance, we place them on a 90-day suspension,” TDLR public information officer Tela Mange said in a written statement to MMA Junkie. “If the contestant won the bout, we list the bout as ‘No Decision.’ We can also pursue an administrative penalty and a monetary penalty could also be issued against the contestant. This case has been referred to our Enforcement Division for further investigation.”

Abdelwahab, 30, will be eligible to return to competition July 30, 2024, two years from the first positive test.