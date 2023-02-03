It’s a real political football – fans in Tennessee may avoid having to call in sick on Super Bowl Monday if two legislators get their way. A bill introduced by Democratic state Sen. London Lamar and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. this week calls for replacing Columbus Day with the day after the Super Bowl as an official state holiday. “In the upcoming final version of the bill, we won’t be replacing any other holidays,” Rep. Towns said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “But with more than 16 million Americans expected to skip work the day after the Super Bowl and about 8 million...

