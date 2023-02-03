Read full article on original website
Bank with branches in Mississippi, Alabama slammed for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Super Bowl Monday May Become An Official State Holiday In Tennessee Under Proposed Bill
It’s a real political football – fans in Tennessee may avoid having to call in sick on Super Bowl Monday if two legislators get their way. A bill introduced by Democratic state Sen. London Lamar and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. this week calls for replacing Columbus Day with the day after the Super Bowl as an official state holiday. “In the upcoming final version of the bill, we won’t be replacing any other holidays,” Rep. Towns said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “But with more than 16 million Americans expected to skip work the day after the Super Bowl and about 8 million...
