1TYM-82
2d ago

that is so wrong so you're telling me they don't have security or anybody to walk the courthouse through the whole weekend that is sick and this should have never happened to anyone

buzzfeednews.com

At Least 11 People Were Injured In A Drive-By Shooting In Florida Minutes After A School Bus Dropped Kids Off At Home

Eleven people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lakeland, Florida, on Monday afternoon in an attack that police believe is targeted. Police intially said there were 10 victims, but increased the count to 11 in an update on Tuesday. Two remain in critical condition and the other nine are expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday. The victims are adult men between 20-35 years old.
LAKELAND, FL
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
People

5 Dead in 2 Cars That 'Burst Into Flames' After Getting Crushed by Trucks on Arizona Highway

Officials said a truck fire started a chain reaction that led to two separate crashes on Interstate 10 near Chandler on Thursday Five people have died following a pair of chain-reaction crashes on an Arizona highway on Thursday, officials say. The first crash occurred around 3:30 a.m., while traffic was backed up due to a commercial truck fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near Riggs Road in Chandler, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. A semi-truck driver "failed to stop for congested traffic" near Wild...
CHANDLER, AZ
Gizmodo

White Rhino Shot to Death in Florida One Day After Arriving at Safari Park

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission completed a report on its investigation into the killing of a white rhino at Wild Florida, a drive-through safari park in Kenansville, Florida. Investigators found that the animal was shot to death after it escaped its enclosure, just a day after its arrival at the park last September.
KENANSVILLE, NC
CBS News

Remains of woman missing since Hurricane Ian found on Fort Myers Beach as death toll rises

The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified, a sheriff said Thursday. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference. Marceno said "these areas are impassable by boat and are not visible by air."
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
The Independent

Woman arrested at Atlanta airport after spraying passengers and staff in the face with fire extinguisher

A woman who sprayed passengers and staff at the Atlanta airport with a fire extinguisher has been arrested, according to reports.On Tuesday, police said Jennifer Holder assaulted officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher.Local reports said that around 9.30pm, airport security arrived at the scene when it was reported that a woman was trying to break open the closed, secured doors inside the concourse.The officers were notified that Ms Holder was at gate D-9 discharging a fire extinguisher.In the video of the incident shared on social media, the woman could be seen refusing to...
ATLANTA, GA
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
People

Calif. Cops at 'Loss for Words' After 3 Cars Fall into Sinkhole on Marked Closed Road: 'This Can't Be Real'

California Highway Patrol's Tracy Division has advised motorists not to "drive around the barricades" during the closure of Kasson Road Three cars have crashed into the same sinkhole in California in the last two weeks — despite the road being clearly marked with "Road Closed" signs. California Highway Patrol's Tracy Division announced the "long term" closure of Kasson Road between Durham Ferry Road and the entrance to the San Joaquin River Club on Jan. 17 after a compromised retention pond caused the roadway to erode, and eventually collapse. Authorities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRC

Caught on camera: Dog living with coyote pack for months rescued

HENDERSON, Nev. (WKRC/KVVU/NNS/CBS Newspath) - On the outskirts of a Nevada city, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, he has made his way to the neighborhood of Inspirada with his unlikely friends. The dog appeared to have not only been...
NEVADA STATE
