Missing rappers identified: Wayne County medical examiner confirms bodies found in abandoned apartment

Cops flag Jeep connected to shooting on I-96 in Detroit; Driver arrested after short chase
When Michigan State Police attempted to pull over a wanted vehicle Monday, the driver sped off, then led troopers on a foot chase through a nearby neighborhood where he was finally arrested.
Suspect climbs into backseat of SUV, shoots and kills driver
An unidentified suspect slipped into the backseat of an SUV, shot the driver and escaped on foot Sunday night, leaving law enforcement to investigate the unusual incident.
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
ABC7 Chicago
Bodies found in apartment building believed to be 3 missing Detroit rappers, city official says
DETROIT -- Three bodies found Thursday in the Detroit area are believed those of three rappers who have been missing for almost two weeks, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park said. The video featured is from a previous report. The bodies were found in Highland Park, roughly 6...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for person of interest possibly connected to fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in December. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at around 4:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot inside a residence on the 18300 block of Ashton Avenue on Detroit’s west side.
'Let the helicopter do its thing': MSP helps Detroit cops track down suspect in stolen vehicle [VIDEO]
You can try to run from the law, but there aren’t too many places to hide from Michigan State Police’s Aviation Unit as one suspect fleeing from Detroit police in a stolen vehicle found out on Friday evening.
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. UPDATE:Bodies identified, mystery persists in death of Michigan rappers, friend Family members...
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
2 women wanted after not scanning all items at Livonia Walmart, fleeing when confronted
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are searching for a pair of suspects who attempted to steal multiple items at Walmart. Police say the suspects attempted to steal $1,400 worth of merchandise after failing to scan them at self-checkout. After being confronted by loss prevention, the suspects fled the...
ABC7 Chicago
Missing Michigan girl, Adriana Davidson, found dead on high school grounds: Ann Arbor police
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for days in Ann Arbor, Michigan was found dead Monday, police said. Adriana Davidson was reported missing Saturday to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office later found her body on Monday on the grounds of Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, where she was last seen.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit for protecting man with violent criminal past
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was shot almost two dozen times by a suspect wanted for murdering six people is now suing the city of Detroit for protecting the man as a police informant. Three years ago, the city of Detroit was in the middle of a manhunt...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman, man who worked at Macomb County Morgue charged for stealing drugs from bodies
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A woman and a man who worked at the Macomb County Morgue have been charged for stealing drugs off of bodies, prosecutors said. Jocelyn Fetting, 32, is accused of taking drugs from the medical examiner’s office with intent to sell them, officials said. Jacob...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘You’re stupid’: Teen blasts judge after man who shot her in Detroit released, arrested again
DETROIT – A man who shot and robbed a young woman in December is back in jail again after being arrested over the weekend for alleged domestic violence. Torrion Hudson, 22, has been in and out of jail over the past year for different crimes and one of his victims said she is frightened.
WATE
DEA: Woman busted used Greyhound to traffic meth, suspected fentanyl to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly brought methamphetamine and fentanyl to Knoxville using a Greyhound bus. The DEA officer, who is also employed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, said in a criminal complaint that he...
downriversundaytimes.com
Thief caught on camera
WYANDOTTE — A blonde woman driving a white Ford sport utility vehicle was caught on surveillance camera footage the afternoon of Jan. 23 stealing several shepherd hooks, used to support hanging potted plants, from the 1600 block of 17th Street. The stolen items had an estimated $100 value. Anyone...
WILX-TV
Body recovered from Michigan dam
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lottery
Do you believe in lucky breaks? With a $5 dollar bill the lucky man bought his ticket and ventured out to play the Money Match Fast Cash and hit the jackpot. Matthew Spaulding won the top prize of $107,590 by investing in a Money Match Fast Cash lottery ticket. He used the change he received back from a cashier after making a purchase.
