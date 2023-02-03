Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
Related
Boston Globe
A dose of good news 😎
🐶 The results are in: Charlie and Luna were the most popular dog names in Boston in 2022, edging out the ever-popular Cooper and Bella. So if you prefer to name your pets something more avant garde, avoid these names at all costs. 👀 What’s on tap today:...
WBUR
Medford community sends truckloads of aid to Turkey
Members of the Turkish-American community in the greater Boston area are mobilizing to send goods and money to areas in Turkey that were leveled by a deadly earthquake which official counts so far say has claimed 5,000 lives. Some of these efforts have coalesced around the Freerange Market in Medford,...
WBUR
Wu appoints task force to consider reparations in Boston
Mayor Michelle Wu formally appointed a Reparations Task Force Tuesday, making Boston one of the largest cities in the country to consider reparations for the descendants of enslaved people. Speaking at the historic African Meeting House on Beacon Hill, Wu said the task force will study the lasting effects of...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy set for arraignment in deaths of her 3 children
Lindsay is accused of strangling her children to death in their home before jumping out of a window in an attempt to take her own life
Prosecutors: Mass. mom made plans to kill her 3 kids
DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — A Duxbury woman accused of strangling her three young children to death was arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Lindsay Clancy, 32, appeared in court via videoconference from her hospital bed. She’s charged with two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Upgraded charges are expected to be […]
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in Boston
BOSTON -When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
Duxbury mother to be arraigned from hospital in deaths of her 3 children
Lindsay is accused of strangling her children to death in their home before jumping out of a window in an attempt to take her own life.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
WBUR
The extreme cold burst some pipes, at a Boston hospital and theater
Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill. Atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the...
WBUR
Mayor touts Boston’s electric school bus pilot program as ‘largest of its kind’ in the Northeast
Boston’s new electric school buses are quiet — so quiet they emit only a soft buzzing noise when in motion. And for passengers, the ride might not smell like a regular diesel bus: no fumes from a tailpipe, and therefore, less pollution. Those were just a few features...
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
25 Investigates: Broken needles, medical device mix-up: lawsuit alleges Boston Doctor made series
Broken needles, medical device mix-up: lawsuit alleges Boston Doctor made costly mistakes
whdh.com
Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Livestream: Arraignment for Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mom accused of killing her children
Clancy is facing charges of homicide, strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children last month, will face charges from her hospital bed Tuesday. The 32-year-old labor and...
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
NECN
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
Comments / 0