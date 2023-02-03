Missing rappers identified: Wayne County medical examiner confirms bodies found in abandoned apartment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO