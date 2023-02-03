Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
txktoday.com
Municipal Court to Offer Amnesty Program
The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. Citizens can pay...
Texarkana Police Seeking Help in 2 Cases, Car & Storage Unit Thefts
Texarkana Arkansas police need your help in two separate cases. One is of a stolen vehicle last week and the other is of a suspect in storage unit thefts. In the first case, the stolen vehicle took place at Albertson's on North Stateline in Texarkana Arkansas. The man allegedly stole the vehicle keys from someone inside the store. He went outside and immediately set the car alarm off so he could find the vehicle. When he did locate the vehicle, he drove it off the parking lot.
ktoy1047.com
De Kalb man dies after Saturday shooting
70 Arrests Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For February 6
Welcome to the month of love, the month in which our Bowie County Sheriff's deputies will hunt you down and tag you just like Cupid does, with love of course. Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 70 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 28 of those while 42 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
inforney.com
Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Man Arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana
A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana, Texas. Late last Tuesday night, Texarkana, Tx., police said that they received a 911 call from someone saying that they’d just come out of the Burlington Coat Factory and saw a man wearing a long black trench coat going through their vehicle in the parking lot.
Miller County deputies arrest shooting suspect
One man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday.
ktoy1047.com
Police release identity of woman whose body was recovered in house fire
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
texarkanafyi.com
Murder Arrest in Saturday Shooting in Bowie County
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports that Derrelexis Dewayne Betts has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail. The bail has not yet been set for Betts. BCSO Press Release:. On 2-4-2023, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting...
KTBS
Bowie County man fatally shot over argument
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Man Guilty Of Murdering Girlfriend
After deliberating less than 20 minutes Friday afternoon, a Bowie County jury convicted Travis Turner of murdering his girlfriend, Jennifer Garrett. Turner took the stand in his defense and vehemently maintained his innocence. The penalty phase of the trial begins Monday morning.
ktoy1047.com
House fire claims life of Texarkana woman
ktoy1047.com
Miller County seeking suspect in property theft
39-year-old Alvino Luna Jr. is a Hispanic male who stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 235 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information of Luna’s whereabouts should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for City of Daingerfield
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Daingerfield is under a boil water notice due to reduced pressure in the system, which has left some without water. Schools and county offices will re-open Tuesday morning. All Morris County offices were closed as of 9:30 a.m. Monday due to lack of...
magnoliareporter.com
Sheriff Martin tells Rotarians about Monday's jail escape
More details are emerging about the escape of four prisoners from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Monday morning. All four of the men, including capital murder suspect Rico Jermaine Rose, were captured within 24 hours of the escape. Rose, 32, with Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, and Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsberry, both 19, are scheduled for arraignment on escape charges Monday morning in Columbia County Circuit Court.
ktalnews.com
East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition
HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
txktoday.com
House Fire Cause Determined and Victim Identified
ktoy1047.com
Hooks Man Dead After Lengthy Standoff with Police
Police arrived on scene after calls were made about the man threatening utility workers with a gun. "On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 9:54 am the Hooks Police Department, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a subject pointing a gun at utility workers. Officers were advised by SWEPCO employees that they had been threatened by a subject at 112 W. 22nd street and that the subject had pointed a gun at them.
KSLA
Why you shouldn’t leave your car unattended to defrost
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - With these chilly mornings, many people will start their car early and head back inside to let it warm up. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says this leaves you susceptible to a crime of opportunity. Leaving your car unattended gives thieves the chance to easily steal...
