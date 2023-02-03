Read full article on original website
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
$50K Powerball Tickets Sold At 2 Hudson Valley Stores, Including Yonkers Shop
Two prize-winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two tickets, which were two of nine third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in New York for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, were sold in stores in both Westchester and Orange Counties, New York Lottery announced. The...
1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley, Guilty Plea
One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River. A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker. General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site...
1374 Midland Avenue 414, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $2,350
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 1374 Midland Avenue 414, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $2,350. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A due to traffic concerns
YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. “We want quality of life. We don’t want accidents,” said Yonkers resident Joanne Gaito. Gaito and her neighbors are downright angry that Chick-fil-A has set its sights on their Yonkers neighborhood to open […]
New York YIMBY
Construction Now Complete at 106 Mt. Hope Place in Mount Hope, The Bronx
Construction is now complete on 106 Mt. Hope Place, a new eight-story rental property in the Mount Hope section of The Bronx. Designed by Node Architecture, the building comprises 28,294 square feet with amenity spaces that include bike storage and a rear yard. The building enclosure transitions from a light...
Neighbors protest new Yonkers Chick-Fil-A location over safety worries
Fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A is coming to Yonkers - but not everyone is happy about it, and one group protested about it today.
PD: New York State Business Busted Selling Drugs To HV Kids
After a child "overdosed," police allegedly caught a Hudson Valley business selling drugs to children. Over the weekend police in Rockland County, New York investigated reports that a business was selling drugs to children. Rockland County, New York Business Caught Selling Drugs To Children. A few weeks ago, the Suffern...
yonkerstimes.com
SUBZERO HEROES RETURNS TO BEREAN LAKE ON FEB. 25
The Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter’s 13th Annual Subzero Heroes fundraiser will be held at Berean Park in Highland on Saturday, Feb. 25. The fun event features people dressing up in costumes and jumping into Berean Lake to raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s and other dementia. “We’re...
New York YIMBY
Developer Reveal Plans for 15-Story Apartment Building at 157 Westchester Avenue in Port Chester, New York
Titanium Realty Group has revealed proposals to redevelop a historic theater into a mixed-use rental property at 157 West Chester Avenue in Port Chester, Westchester County. If approved by the Port Chester Planning Commission, the new building will top out at 15 stories and comprise 169 market-rate rental units, 21 affordable housing units designated for households earning 60 percent area median income (AMI), 1,465 square feet of commercial space, and two levels of parking for up to 110 vehicles.
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, Member of the Yonkers Landmarks Preservation Board, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. Monday, February 6th. February 6, 1925: Billy Cook, owner of Billy Cook’s Inn on South Broadway, and employee...
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County Clerk’s Office Goes Red for Women
The office of the Westchester County Clerk has once again come together to celebrate American Heart Month by wearing red for women on national Go Red for Women Day, Friday February 3, 2023. Dozens of staff members arrived at work with bright red outfits and spoke to all who visited the office of the importance of the day and thinking about their heart health.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This is the top neighborhood for renters to find a discount right now
A good deal is hard to come by in New York City real estate, but there are some discounts to be had in certain neighborhoods right now, according to StreetEasy. Four of them are in Manhattan: Nolita, Flatiron District, Chelsea, and the East Village. But Greenpoint, Brooklyn is the top neighborhood where renters are most likely to find a discount, StreetEasy’s latest market report says.
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story: Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service Still DelayedService is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill.Hudson Line …
News 12
Bronx’s first public observatory to arrive in spring
Bronx’s first public observatory is set to arrive at Jerome Park Reservoir this spring. News 12’s Samantha Chaney spoke with Amateur Astronomers Association president Bart Fried about the attraction. He says it will be open to the public day and night free of charge. It will also be used by eight nearby schools to educate students about space.
