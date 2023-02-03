ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

1374 Midland Avenue 414, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $2,350

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 1374 Midland Avenue 414, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $2,350. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A due to traffic concerns

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. “We want quality of life. We don’t want accidents,” said Yonkers resident Joanne Gaito. Gaito and her neighbors are downright angry that Chick-fil-A has set its sights on their Yonkers neighborhood to open […]
YONKERS, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Now Complete at 106 Mt. Hope Place in Mount Hope, The Bronx

Construction is now complete on 106 Mt. Hope Place, a new eight-story rental property in the Mount Hope section of The Bronx. Designed by Node Architecture, the building comprises 28,294 square feet with amenity spaces that include bike storage and a rear yard. The building enclosure transitions from a light...
BRONX, NY
CNY News

PD: New York State Business Busted Selling Drugs To HV Kids

After a child "overdosed," police allegedly caught a Hudson Valley business selling drugs to children. Over the weekend police in Rockland County, New York investigated reports that a business was selling drugs to children. Rockland County, New York Business Caught Selling Drugs To Children. A few weeks ago, the Suffern...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

SUBZERO HEROES RETURNS TO BEREAN LAKE ON FEB. 25

The Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter’s 13th Annual Subzero Heroes fundraiser will be held at Berean Park in Highland on Saturday, Feb. 25. The fun event features people dressing up in costumes and jumping into Berean Lake to raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s and other dementia. “We’re...
HIGHLAND, NY
New York YIMBY

Developer Reveal Plans for 15-Story Apartment Building at 157 Westchester Avenue in Port Chester, New York

Titanium Realty Group has revealed proposals to redevelop a historic theater into a mixed-use rental property at 157 West Chester Avenue in Port Chester, Westchester County. If approved by the Port Chester Planning Commission, the new building will top out at 15 stories and comprise 169 market-rate rental units, 21 affordable housing units designated for households earning 60 percent area median income (AMI), 1,465 square feet of commercial space, and two levels of parking for up to 110 vehicles.
PORT CHESTER, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, Member of the Yonkers Landmarks Preservation Board, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. Monday, February 6th. February 6, 1925: Billy Cook, owner of Billy Cook’s Inn on South Broadway, and employee...
YONKERS, NY
WIBX 950

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
fox5ny.com

Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses

NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County Clerk’s Office Goes Red for Women

The office of the Westchester County Clerk has once again come together to celebrate American Heart Month by wearing red for women on national Go Red for Women Day, Friday February 3, 2023. Dozens of staff members arrived at work with bright red outfits and spoke to all who visited the office of the importance of the day and thinking about their heart health.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This is the top neighborhood for renters to find a discount right now

A good deal is hard to come by in New York City real estate, but there are some discounts to be had in certain neighborhoods right now, according to StreetEasy. Four of them are in Manhattan: Nolita, Flatiron District, Chelsea, and the East Village. But Greenpoint, Brooklyn is the top neighborhood where renters are most likely to find a discount, StreetEasy’s latest market report says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Bronx’s first public observatory to arrive in spring

Bronx’s first public observatory is set to arrive at Jerome Park Reservoir this spring. News 12’s Samantha Chaney spoke with Amateur Astronomers Association president Bart Fried about the attraction. He says it will be open to the public day and night free of charge. It will also be used by eight nearby schools to educate students about space.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy