Question - PRN pay and ambulatory specialties you like :)
I became a RN a year ago. I did impatient nursing for 6 months before quitting because my mental health suffered tremendously. Currently I'm doing outpatient nursing at an ambulatory surgical center which only focuses on a single body part and it seems to be a good fit. But I want to spread my horizon and try different specialties.
How to best work with demanding residents?
Specializes in RCAC Nurse Manager. Has 11 years experience. Hello, do any nurses out there have recommendations on how to best serve demanding residents in long term care? I work in assisted living and have a resident who experiences what he perceives as health "crisis" on a daily basis. Every morning, following breakfast, this resident will either call for nurse assist or simply show up at the nursing office door. One can be certain that I spend about an hour or more on his needs each day; that's quite a bit for assisted living. He is impatient and becomes upset if I am not immediately available to him. Each day, he arrives with a new concern. These concerns range from "look at my toe, does it look bigger than the other one" type concerns to "I think I have a mass in my throat". Generally speaking, I just stop what I'm doing and tend to this resident to avoid his verbal outrage. I know this is not the best way to approach this matter and would appreciate any advice on how to best work with this type personality.
Advice for a new instructor please!
I am a brand new instructor. My students congregate around the nursing station at times, there are a lot of them and they have one patient each and not many places to go. For the record these students are doing excellent on their clinical paperwork and assessments, and get accolades from patients and family. There is no conference room to go into and they aren't wanted in the break room. The energy is kind of bad on the unit towards the students.
Nurse Coaching is a Relatively New Nursing Specialty
Specializes in Nurse Coaching. Has 8 years experience. I first saw the words "Nurse Coach" in a brochure of courses offered at Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health. I was intrigued and signed up to take the 4-day course. Unfortunately, my mother had an urgent health issue, and I was unable to attend. However, the seed had been planted, and when an ad for a Nurse Coaching course popped on my facebook feed, I clicked on it, and I am now so glad that I did!
