Specializes in RCAC Nurse Manager. Has 11 years experience. Hello, do any nurses out there have recommendations on how to best serve demanding residents in long term care? I work in assisted living and have a resident who experiences what he perceives as health "crisis" on a daily basis. Every morning, following breakfast, this resident will either call for nurse assist or simply show up at the nursing office door. One can be certain that I spend about an hour or more on his needs each day; that's quite a bit for assisted living. He is impatient and becomes upset if I am not immediately available to him. Each day, he arrives with a new concern. These concerns range from "look at my toe, does it look bigger than the other one" type concerns to "I think I have a mass in my throat". Generally speaking, I just stop what I'm doing and tend to this resident to avoid his verbal outrage. I know this is not the best way to approach this matter and would appreciate any advice on how to best work with this type personality.

2 DAYS AGO