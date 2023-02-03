Read full article on original website
Miller County deputies arrest shooting suspect
One man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday.
70 Arrests Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For February 6
Welcome to the month of love, the month in which our Bowie County Sheriff's deputies will hunt you down and tag you just like Cupid does, with love of course. Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 70 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 28 of those while 42 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
Texarkana Police Seeking Help in 2 Cases, Car & Storage Unit Thefts
Texarkana Arkansas police need your help in two separate cases. One is of a stolen vehicle last week and the other is of a suspect in storage unit thefts. In the first case, the stolen vehicle took place at Albertson's on North Stateline in Texarkana Arkansas. The man allegedly stole the vehicle keys from someone inside the store. He went outside and immediately set the car alarm off so he could find the vehicle. When he did locate the vehicle, he drove it off the parking lot.
ktoy1047.com
Police release identity of woman whose body was recovered in house fire
69-year-old Karen Stepp’s body was recovered by firefighters at her home in the 100 block of Jerome Street during the blaze. Resuscitation efforts at the scene were ultimately unsuccessful. It has been determined that Stepp died of natural causes before the fire broke out. The fire was brought on by electrical issues.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Man Arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana
A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana, Texas. Late last Tuesday night, Texarkana, Tx., police said that they received a 911 call from someone saying that they’d just come out of the Burlington Coat Factory and saw a man wearing a long black trench coat going through their vehicle in the parking lot.
texarkanafyi.com
Murder Arrest in Saturday Shooting in Bowie County
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports that Derrelexis Dewayne Betts has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail. The bail has not yet been set for Betts. BCSO Press Release:. On 2-4-2023, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting...
KTBS
Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
ktoy1047.com
De Kalb man dies after Saturday shooting
According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Demond Easter was shot multiple times by 37-year-old Derrelexis Betts during an argument at Easter’s home. Easter was transported by LifeNet to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, where he died of his injuries. Police arrested Betts and booked him into Bi-State Jail.
ktalnews.com
Camden parents criminally charged after doctor noticed signs of abuse in two female twin infants
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A Camden couple has been criminally charged in a case of abuse involving two infant twin girls. A doctor believed that the two girls exhibited signs of abuse from the couple. The mother was charged with permitting the abuse of a minor, and the father was charged with domestic battery in the first and second degrees.
KTBS
Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting
Louisiana State Police (LSP) are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.
Shreveport Mayor’s statement about fatal shooting involving police officer
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux stated on Sunday afternoon that any event resulting in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter and the police officer, the decedent, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation.
KTBS
Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Man Guilty Of Murdering Girlfriend
After deliberating less than 20 minutes Friday afternoon, a Bowie County jury convicted Travis Turner of murdering his girlfriend, Jennifer Garrett. Turner took the stand in his defense and vehemently maintained his innocence. The penalty phase of the trial begins Monday morning.
Shreveport man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020.
Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
KTBS
Bowie County man fatally shot over argument
DE KALB, Texas – A man was killed after being shot multiple times over an argument in his home in De Kalb on Saturday evening. Derrelexis Betts, 37, of De Kalb, was arrested and charged with the murder of 44-year-old Demond Easter at the victim’s home west of downtown De Kalb, Texas.
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
ktoy1047.com
Hooks Man Dead After Lengthy Standoff with Police
Police arrived on scene after calls were made about the man threatening utility workers with a gun. "On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 9:54 am the Hooks Police Department, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a subject pointing a gun at utility workers. Officers were advised by SWEPCO employees that they had been threatened by a subject at 112 W. 22nd street and that the subject had pointed a gun at them.
