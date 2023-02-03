Read full article on original website
Powerball Drawing Tonight Over $700 Million
SAN ANGELO — The Powerball has grown to the 9th largest jackpot in history. The estimated jackpot for the Powerball lottery is set at $747 million with a cash option of $403.1 million. The last Powerball drawing was on February 4, 2023, and the winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, with a Powerball of 10.
Coming Soon: A Large Natural Gas Pipeline Across Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, TX — Four energy companies have banded together to construct a large, 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline from Waha near Pecos to Katy and the proposed route will see it traverse across southern Tom Green County. The 490-mile long pipeline will aid in delivering natural gas from...
Wild West? Santa Fe SUV Crashes on Paseo De Vaca
SAN ANGELO – The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe escaped a rollover crash on a quiet San Angelo neighborhood street Monday afternoon. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Long, the Santa Fe SUV left the roadway on Paseo De Vaca near S. Bishop St., struck a tree and rolled onto its side.
Crash Shuts Down Knickerbocker Rd. Sunday Night
SAN ANGELO – A two vehicle crash Sunday evening shut down traffic at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Sunset Dr. San Angelo Police sent out a Nixle alert advising motorists to avoid the intersection shortly after 8 p.m. Reporters at the scene say a white SUV and a...
Headwinds Hit Coliseum Renovation Bond
SAN ANGELO, TX — Tom Green County commissioners agreed to investigate the options where the county would hold a bond referendum to pay for an approximate $40 million upgrade to the existing San Angelo Coliseum. The remodel envisions expanding the seating of the coliseum built in 1959 from just under 5,000 seats to 10,000 seats (when floor seating is used), remodeling the rest rooms, adding a food court, and adding VIP boxes.
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
DWI With an Open Container Arrests Top Daily Bookings
SAN ANGELO – 19 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours, six of which were for Driving While Intoxicated. Orlando Faz, 25, was arrested by San Angelo Police for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. He was booked at 6:28 a.m. Saturday. He posted $1,000 bond and was released at 1:28 p.m. the same day.
Arrests for Mail Theft & Car Theft Top Daily Bookings
SAN ANGELO – Six suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours including drug possession, mail theft and stealing a vehicle. 26-year-old Ray Fuentes was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for Theft of Mail, less than 10 addresses,...
Driver Killed in San Angelo was a Holocaust Survivor
"Bob Kahn fled Nazi Germany with his family in the late 1930s when he was 7, and they relocated as refugees in New York. Kahn’s father, Herman, who fought for Germany in World War I, was taken from the family home by Nazis one night in November 1938. It was a night Nazis referred to as Kristallnacht, or night of the broken glass, for the shattered windows in streets during the violent, anti-Jewish demonstrations in Germany, Austria and parts of Czechoslovakia, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum," reported the local paper.
