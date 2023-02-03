Hertz ended last year with far fewer Tesla vehicles in its fleet than planned when the rental-car company was plotting its late 2021 stock listing. In an annual regulatory filing Tuesday, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said its rental fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles last year, and that Teslas were 11% of its fleet. That means Hertz had fewer than 50,000 Teslas in its fleet — less than half the 100,000 the company said it would order by the end of 2022.

4 HOURS AGO