Musk prepares Tesla ‘master plan’ for March 1 investor day

Tesla will present a third version of Elon Musk’s “master plan” next month, almost a full year after the chief executive officer said he was working on a next edition. The electric-car maker will outline “the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth” during its March 1 investor day, Musk tweeted. Tesla has already said its expansion plans and next-generation platform for cheaper vehicles will be on the agenda.
Hertz has less than half the number of Teslas in its fleet than it planned

Hertz ended last year with far fewer Tesla vehicles in its fleet than planned when the rental-car company was plotting its late 2021 stock listing. In an annual regulatory filing Tuesday, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said its rental fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles last year, and that Teslas were 11% of its fleet. That means Hertz had fewer than 50,000 Teslas in its fleet — less than half the 100,000 the company said it would order by the end of 2022.
Honda teases out more info on its hydrogen-powered CR-V coming in 2024

Honda announced late last year it would be producing a CR-V hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, but details were thin. Today, Honda provides a couple extra bits of information about the upcoming crossover set to be built at the Marysville, Ohio, Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC). For starters, Honda previously said the...
MARYSVILLE, OH
2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric van will be built and sold in U.S.

Mercedes-Benz has sold an electric version of the Sprinter on the other side of the pond for many years, but the van didn't receive clearance to travel to the United States. That's about to change: The battery-powered cargo hauler just received a series of significant powertrain updates, including more driving range, and it's scheduled to reach our shores in the second half of 2023. It will be built here as well.
VW ID.4 recall for software-related stalling affects 21,000 electric cars

An essential software glitch in the battery management control circuit of Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.4 crossover that could abruptly stall the vehicle has forced the company to issue recalls for almost 21,000 units. According to VW, the management software can reset itself under some conditions, and that may deactivate the pulse inverter during the reset. As part of the chain reaction, that would halt power to the car’s electric motor.

